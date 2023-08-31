Sierra Club

The Sierra Club report card on the Arizona Legislature said it was “nice to see some funding go toward protecting land and water” in the state budget, but that state lawmakers missed many opportunities to improve the environment. While it gave many lawmakers failing grades, it credited Gov. Katie Hobbs’ work in her first year. (File photo by Emma VandenEinde/Cronkite News)

The Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter Wednesday released its fall 2023 Environmental Report Card for the Arizona Legislature and Governor, and though the organization gave a majority of the state’s legislators negative marks for climate inaction, it praised the state budget’s climate initiatives.

The quarterly report examines Arizona legislators’ voting records in environmental protection issues. Most Arizona Republican legislators received low grades for failing to fund initiatives geared toward transportation, groundwater pumping and protecting bodies of water.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?