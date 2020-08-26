SIERRA VISTA — Nonprofit organization Sierra Vista Community Gardens is hosting an open house Saturday from 8 to 10 am.
Located at 300 E. Wilcox Drive, next door to the old R&M Cinema, the garden got its start in 2012 and has been growing fruits and produce since its inception.
The organization's members lease garden beds and assist those who are new to gardening, said Rebecca Hillebrand, one of the nonprofit's members. Prior to COVID, members provided educational programs.
“We have individual beds that we rent to residents so they can grow their own food,” Hillebrand said. “We typically hold breakfast in the garden at this time of the year, but with COVID and all the social distancing concerns, we decided to go with an open house instead. This event is totally outdoors in a very large garden with a lot of open space, so social distancing should not be a problem.”
Rent for a 3-foot by 20-foot garden bed is $15 a month. The garden also offers 4-foot by 8-foot tower options for $10 a month.
"Currently, we have about eight spaces leased out, and more are available for those who might be interested in starting a garden," Hillebrand said. "The money we charge for rent pays for our liability insurance, water and a porta-potty.”
When available, the garden provides its members with compost, straw and mulching.
“We encourage folks to come visit our garden and see what we’re growing,” said Hillebrand. “All of our gardeners love to talk about gardening.”
For information about the Open House, call (520) 249-8943, or visit the Sierra Vista Community Garden Facebook page.