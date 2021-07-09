SIERRA VISTA — On Friday, 63 local businesses met with more than 300 job seekers and got their names back out in the community at Arizona at Work’s “2021 We’re Back Hiring Fair” at The Sierra Vista Mall.
The fair came the day before extra federal unemployment benefits are due to end in Arizona.
Fair organizer Eric Grisham said that Arizona at Work is planning more in-person fairs this year, possibly starting in October, because he has seen employers and job seekers alike struggling in the economic aftermath of the pandemic.
According to a recent report from the Associated Press, there are 6.8 million fewer jobs in the U.S. now than there were in February 2020. That means many people are out of work and many employers are low on staff.
However, the AP reported that economic growth for 2021 is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to be 6.7%, the fastest growth since 1984. The bounce-back has been sudden, and overwhelming for some.
In Sierra Vista, many employers at the job fair had noticed an increase in applicants this year. It came as a relief to some, though other businesses have been able to weather the staff shortages mostly through virtual work and recruitment.
KE&G Construction Inc. was getting a lot of applications throughout the pandemic, but Payroll Administrator Melissa Fernandez said the issue was getting people to stay.
Sometimes the company struggled with having too few staff, but for the most part they managed well, Fernandez said, particularly through the use of online job applications.
“I think (the job fair) is a great opportunity after the pandemic to put our name out there,” Fernandez said, adding that she hopes to continue a recent increase in applications.
There were multiple healthcare facilities at the fair as well, some looking to be present in the community and others looking for clinical staff.
“I think nurses and the healthcare staff really realized that there was a need for people at that time and everyone ... came forward and worked as much as they could,” said Meagan Rendon, the director of nursing at the Life Care Center of Sierra Vista.
Rendon said the center had been fortunate to keep a lot of staff through the pandemic, likely because the nurses saw how much they were needed.
At the Canyon Vista Medical Center, Public Information Officer Alexis Ramanjulu said there have been nursing shortages, something she said has been occurring at other hospitals across the country as well.
“It was hard, I think, especially in the hospital setting because of the fear of COVID, so even for some of our non-clinical positions, I feel like folks were just a little bit scared to work in the hospital, which is understandable,” said Rebekah Kimmel, human resources manager for Canyon Vista.
The hospital got through the pandemic with help from Arizona’s travel nursing program, which sent traveling nurses to help with the combination of fewer staff and an increased volume of patients, Kimmel said.
By 11:30 a.m., Kimmel had already met an applicant at the fair and gotten the person into an interview.
Aries LLC, a company that provides care to people with disabilities, was receiving less than five applications a month for a while, according to District Director Linda Gilley. Recently, she said the numbers have been slowly rising.
“With the end of unemployment benefits, we’re hoping to see more entry-level staff coming in,” Gilley said.
Childcare work has also taken a hit, but Marty Martan, a community engagement specialist with Child & Family Resources, thought its importance was clear during the pandemic.
Martan was out at the fair looking for people interested in the Child Care Resource & Referral program, which educates and supports people in doing their own professional childcare. She also hoped that more people would realize that Child & Family Resources lists many resources online for people seeking childcare.
“We’ve had a lot of childcare centers close and then struggled to remain open because of the pandemic,” Martan said. “We kind of did a little fighting for people to see (childcare workers) as essential workers at the beginning.”
Sierra Vista’s military and defense opportunities also were well-represented at the fair.
Staff Sgt. Omar Montano from Sierra Vista’s U.S. Army Recruiting Station said the Army has seen a lot of student recruits recently and throughout the pandemic.
“I mean, there’s always that stress where, we’re always looking for people so that’s one of the things we always push on … but others came on their own, you know, they just realize that it’s a good opportunity,” Montano said.
A lot of the applicants Montano saw last year were people who needed a job to pay their bills as the economy suffered, either in general or after having college plans fall through. He said some people wanted to work for a while before they applied to schools, or to accept the Army’s offer to pay for a college education.
From January to March, Montano said they saw an influx of recruits, and the numbers have stayed pretty steady. Typically, the summers see high school and college students who are finishing up their studies come into the Army, Montano said, which accounts for a part of the recent trend.
Jerry Currier, a Veterans Workforce specialist, said that during the pandemic he has seen an increase in challenges veterans face with getting jobs. Those challenges range from trouble developing a resume and needing job training to things like mental health and housing security.
Veterans with disabilities have been having a hard time as some are at high risk for COVID-19, according to fellow Veterans Workforce specialist Kevin McFadden.
The specialists worked hard throughout the pandemic to assist veterans in finding work, and Currier noted the impressively motivated attitude that many people had. He also mentioned that many veterans were returning to college.
At the fair, Grisham noted that some people had gotten interviews as soon as that day and others even received job offers.
“I think that especially here in Arizona … it’s very crucial for that in-person contact because we do have a lot of folks that are not tech-savvy … I think these (fairs) are going to be even more powerful within the next year,” Grisham said.