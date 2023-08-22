Kim Harney of Sierra Vista, Arizona was recently elected to the office of Conductor of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) Auxiliary at its 110thNational Convention in Phoenix.
She is now in the second of five offices leading to the National Presidency, which she is expected to hold in 2027-2028.
A Life Member of James R. “Bob” Currieo Auxiliary 9972 in Sierra Vista, Arizona, she has served the organization in many capacities including Auxiliary Treasurer, District and Department President, National District Council Member, National Recruiter and Western Conference Membership Coach.
Kim was a Junior Girl, through her parents involvement as VFW/Auxiliary members. She joined at the age of 16 on the eligibility of her father, Allen Kent, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and 1975.
She has a bachelor’s degree in special education from University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and a master’s degree in special education from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. She is a retired special education teacher and during her career received the Teacher of the Year and District Special Project of the Year awards.
In her spare time, Kim enjoys traveling, reading, watching college sports and spending time with family. The last two years, she has volunteered with the Toys for Tots program. She is a Life Member of the VFW National Home and Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary (MOCA).
