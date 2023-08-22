VFWA 2023

Kim Harney

 Nicole Bissey

Kim Harney of Sierra Vista, Arizona was recently elected to the office of Conductor of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) Auxiliary at its 110th National Convention in Phoenix.

She is now in the second of five offices leading to the National Presidency, which she is expected to hold in 2027-2028.

