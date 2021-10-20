SIERRA VISTA — Tonight, while you sit in your comfortable chair and read the paper, some are not so fortunate. At this moment, there are those who find themselves without a roof over their heads.
However, because of the generosity of the people of Sierra Vista, there is a place in town for the homeless to go, at least for the night. At the Good Neighbor Alliance on Seventh Street, the doors open late in the afternoon and don’t close until 7:30 the next morning. Dinner is cooked every day by volunteers from local organizations, and an informal breakfast is served every morning. It could never happen without the generosity of the Sierra Vista community.
Because the staff is so grateful for the help, it is hosting an open house 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and would like the community to see where their donations have gone. Hot dogs will be served at lunch time, and there will be face painting, Halloween crafts and some of the Alliance’s partners, such as The Salvation Army, Cochise Health and Social Services and Echoing Hope Ranch, will have information tables. The event is sponsored by the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
“We’re having an open house so that folks can come and see,” Lilla DeLuca, grants/media manager, said. “We’ve been very (fortunate) surviving on local donations, and we want folks to see where their money’s been going.”
Executive Director Brad Roland wants you to see where he hopes to take Good Neighbor Alliance as it moves into the future. Although he is dreaming of some smaller goals — a garden for the kitchen and a shaded playground — two things are on his radar: a kitchen remodel and a day program.
The funds for a new commercial kitchen, which will be built in the same footprint that now exists, have been secured, though not in Roland’s hands just yet. Still, plans are in place and the minute the money is released, they are good to go.
“We’ve been awarded some money through the Community Development Block Grant through the city of Sierra Vista so we’re going to remodel our kitchen, which hasn’t been done in years,” Roland said. “We hope to start on that this fall.”
It’s the funds for the daytime programming that have yet to be secured. Right now, the 20 to 22 guests that Good Neighbor Alliance can accommodate must leave fairly early in the morning. There is no staff and no facilities available for people to be inside, and no shade outside as things stand at Good Neighbor Alliance.
However, Roland hopes to change that. Both he and DeLuca have plans, big, ambitious plans, that offer hope and a way out of homelessness, provided they can find the funds. Currently, a grant application is in the works, but they have not heard whether the money is coming in.
“We’re looking so our guests don’t have to leave during the day because right now they have to leave by 7:30 and not come back until after 4,” DeLuca said. “We don’t want folks out in the elements. It gets hot, it gets cold. There are some cooling stations, but what we’re hoping to do is run programming all day long so no one will have to go.”
Even if guests have children, and some do, no one can stay during the day.
“Everybody has to go,” DeLuca said. “We don’t have the ability or the staff to keep anybody on site, which is why we’re looking to do that day program.”
It’s important to have daytime programming for several reasons.
“A lot of shelters have day programs so that their guests do not have to leave, and it gives a guest activities during the day, especially during inclement weather such as excessive heat or excessive freezing temperatures,” Roland said. “They have to leave here and go somewhere. It was really bad during COVID, we all discovered, because the library shut down. The other partner agencies shut down their day programs.”
Programming is not about watching soap operas or cartoons all day long. The alliance hopes to teach skills such as hygiene, non-violent conflict resolution, how to get along with others without having to resort to violence, even explaining holes in a resume, which DeLuca calls soft skills. They also hope to offer programming for kids whose parents are homeless, such as reading and homework assistance. All that programming has to be led by someone, however, so Roland and DeLuca are looking for those resources as well.
“We’re also going to be looking for volunteers,” DeLuca said. “(For example), folks that will come in and read to the kids, someone who will spend some time on homework with kids, someone that can do crafts, someone that can help with a job search ... We’re just looking to have a structured day because we won’t be able to have folks stay in the bed all day unless there’s a reason for it.”
They already have some of the resources they need. The Salvation Army has agreed to provide lunches and a social work intern will be on site once the daytime programming is up and running.
To help fund the day program, the Alliance is holding a fundraiser, The Reverse Halloween Stuff the Trailer event, Oct. 25-29. During the last week of this month, they are asking community members to donate soft goods such as bagged clothing, sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances. There’s a horse trailer to fill and once it’s filled, they’ll take it to Savers in Tucson, which will weigh it and give over some cash. Donations will be accepted 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Alliance.
In the meantime, Roland and DeLuca are hoping for the best because this programming could be an important step toward finding a job, a shelter, a home.
“Studies have shown that it takes at least seven encounters before somebody will feel comfortable enough to engage in things,” DeLuca said. “What we’re trying to do with the day program is to put the information out there and useful skills out there, that there’s hopefully going to be someone here that (guests) feel comfortable enough to sit down with and say, ‘Hey, I need some help with this resume.’ We’re not trying to duplicate services out there; we’re just trying to increase exposure to the opportunities.”
“With the day program, I think it’s really going to increase the odds of them being successful,” Roland added.