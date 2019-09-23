SIERRA VISTA — Thought about getting a new toilet lately?
The City of Sierra Vista hopes you do. The city is bringing back the toilet rebate program and that means residents who install a new, low-flush or low-flow commode will receive a rebate, said city planner Blake Fisher.
Rebates will range from $50 to $100 and depend on the amount of water saved by the new toilet. The more water saved, the higher the rebate, city officials said. The program offers rebates for new Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense-approved models that use 1.28 gallons per flush or less. Older models usually use 1.6 gallons or more per flush.
The toilet rebate program started in 2001 and by 2012 the city had 2,600 low-flush toilets installed for a savings of more than 24 million gallons of water per year, city officials said. From 2013 through 2017, the Cochise Water Project, in partnership with the city, replaced nearly 4,500 toilets, saving about 45 million gallons per year.
When shopping for a low-flow toilet, city officials recommend that people look for the gallons per flush (gpf), which is often stamped on the toilet itself. The toilet should be installed by a licensed plumber. They also recommend that sewer lines be cleaned when the commode is installed.
Tenants and renters who wish to participate should contact their property owner/manager. Rebates require the consent of the property owner on the application itself. It is the responsibility of the owner to ensure proper installation.
“Historically, the city typically sold out of rebates every year when running the program. So we encourage interested residents to act quickly and take advantage of this opportunity to save money on their water bill and help our community conserve this vital resource,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said.
The city’s budget calls for rebates on 150 toilets, so the program is on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can only receive rebates on up to two new toilets per household.
How will city officials know you got a shiny new toilet?
“Proof is a receipt and a photo of the installed toilet,” Blake said.
Anyone interested, or with questions, is asked to call Community Redevelopment at 520-417-4413.