SIERRA VISTA — After nearly 50 years of capturing the magic, mystique and hearts of the community through ballet, Sierra Vista Ballet owner and teacher Hilda Bergsneider has decided to gift the community with a swan song of a last recital, free to the public, on May 28 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
“That’s all I wanted to do was dance and teach,” said Bergsneider.
Bergsneider, who is 95, has decided now is the time to retire after running her dance studio out of her home in Sierra Vista since 1973. The recital will feature a mix of excerpts from ballets such as “Swan Lake,” “Le Corsaire” and “Les Sylphides.”
The love for the grace, elegance and power of the pirouettes and jetés has been ingrained in Bergsneider since she was a little girl.
“My mother said when I was 3 or 4, I always danced in the house,” recalled Bergsneider. “What dance, I don’t know. I dance all over the house.”
She didn’t have the traditional introduction to the world of ballet. Most dancers begin their ballet training in early childhood. Bergsneider fell in love with the art form and started lessons at the age of 20.
“I was in Colombia going to the conservatory,” recalled Bergsneider, who played piano. “Across the street from the conservatory was a theater — it looked like the one from ABT (American Ballet Theatre) for the New York City Ballet ... I escaped from the conservatory and I watched the ballet dancers.”
From then on, Bergsneider was in love with dance. She worked as an accompanist, playing the piano and providing live music for the ballet school dancers to rehearse and practice.
“I was playing the piano for the school and I lasted 15 days,” said Bergsneider. “The teacher said ‘I cannot work with her because she’s never watching her for when to play — she’s watching the kids learning how to dance.’
“So 15 days later, I don’t have a job. So I told the directors of the school that I wanted to learn to dance. So when I was playing the piano, learning the steps, the 5- and 6-year-olds — when I started taking dance at 20 years old there, I started with the little ones.”
Bergsneider’s determination and discipline paid off, as she worked her way through the advanced levels of the school over the five years she studied ballet. She said she never danced professionally.
“In five years, we had five different teachers,” said Bergsneider. “They hired a Russian — a white Russian. Then, they hired a couple from England — professionals — and they hired a lady from Canada. She was a classical dancer.
“And then, they put us to teach.”
Bergsneider began teaching the beginning levels of ballet alongside her classmates.
“There was a 15-year-old there who was in the advanced class, and they gave her that class of students and I started with the beginners,” said Bergsneider. “We just had to teach whatever they gave you.”
Some of Bergsneider’s favorite ballets include Filippo Taglioni’s “La Sylphide.” Marie Taglioni, who danced in “La Sylphide” and is the daughter of Filippo, in 1832 was one of the first dancers to perform en pointe — dancing on the tips of the toes — according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Bergsneider said she wanted to continue teaching, and opened her studio in Sierra Vista in 1973 after initially coming to the area in 1969 when her husband, Peter Bergsneider, was stationed at Fort Huachuca. The couple were married for 67 years until Peter’s death in 2019 at the age of 92.
Bergsneider said her husband built the ballet studio space inside their home, including studio mirrors, hardwood floors and ballet barres.
She said she chose to run the dance studio from her home “because I have four children,” Bergsneider said with a chuckle.
Every year since 1977, Bergsneider’s studio has put on an annual performance in December of “The Nutcracker” at the Klein Center of Performing Arts. In the spring, the Sierra Vista Ballet has put on performances “Paquita,” “La Bayadere,” “Peter and the Wolf” and excerpts from “Coppelia.”
Reflecting on the impact she’s had on the community, Christine Henry — who’s been a student of Bergsneider’s for 19 years — said that she’s an amazing influence on the community.
“I love Hilda,” said Henry. “Her teaching is fabulous, it is very detailed, it is very classical, the technique is perfect and thorough — it is just the best.
“She’s really, I think, boosted the community’s awareness of dance and the effect that dance has on all aspects of life, and I think it has made the community a better place. It’s not only brought them together through the dance, but I think it’s just helped them kinda maintain a higher quality of life, standard of life I think. It’s permeated and transcended all areas of the community.”
“I was glad that I was able to teach the children something,” said Bergsneider.