Ever wonder what animals are thinking?
Audrey Rierson does. The question served as her inspiration for a children’s book, written through the eyes of animals.
Her recently published, “God’s Creatures and Their Stories” is a collection of colorfully illustrated stories about the contemplations of different animals. Laced with a smattering of factoids about the creatures, Rierson’s book also includes a scripture for each of the 14 animals she highlights.
“All the information on the animals I write about is factual, and I take that information and turn it into a story from the animal’s point of view,” Rierson said. “I’ve never tried anything like this before, so the project took a full year to complete.”
A zebra’s confusion about whether he’s black with white stripes or vice versa is mulled over. The zebra also grabbles with an identity dilemma.
“Am I a donkey, or am I a horse? I’m so mixed up, bewildered and embarrassed.”
An octopus talks about its life as a creature with three hearts and eight arms, and why an octopus prefers to live alone while thriving in the ocean.
Through the serenading songs of howling coyotes readers are given a little insight into why the desert nights are filled with their soulful sound.
"God’s Creatures" marks Rierson’s first children’s book. Along with a sense of accomplishment, the project resulted in strong friendships between Rierson and two women from Cochise County who had major roles in the book’s progression.
The book is illustrated by Hailey Snider, who was living in Tombstone at the time she started working on the wide-eyed animals throughout the book’s pages. Snider is a self-taught artist. Her background is in acrylic painting, with the book representing the 26-year-old artist’s first digital art experience.
“I met Audrey (Rierson) through my grandmother and found out that she needed an illustrator for her new children’s book,” Snider said. “Even though I had never done anything like this before, I was interested in giving it a try. After I received a copy of the book’s stories, I took my interpretation of how it read and choreographed the artwork to that."
Describing the project as “surreal,” Snider said she had wanted to get into digital art for a long time.
“When this opportunity fell into my lap, I decided to go with it. The project represented a huge learning curve for me, but when I saw the final copy, it was rewarding to see how the book came together.”
Whetstone resident Catherine Urbalejo did the editing and helped coordinate the book’s pages.
“Catherine (Urbalejo) does all the computer stuff for me,”Rierson said. “She does fabulous work with the layout and editing. All three of us were learning as we went along because none of us had ever attempted anything like this before.”
A yearlong project, Rierson started writing the book in November 2021 and finished in December 2022.
Her inspiration for the stories came from a friend’s parrot she adopted.
“He lived in a cage on my porch and we would spend time together having lunch and enjoying conversations,” she said. “I became very close to the parrot and started wondering what it would be like to be sitting in a cage, talking to the animals that were out there.”
That’s how Billy, the Indian ring-necked parrot, became one of Rierson's stories.
"Even though I'm new at writing children's books, my first book was an autobiography that I wrote in 2016,” said Rierson, who belongs to Women of Grace Writers. Through WOGW, she was one of several women authors who contributed to a book titled “Words in Due Season.”
With her new focus on “God’s Creatures,” Rierson is holding a book signing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Chapter II used book store, 1502 E. Fry Blvd. Snider and Urbalejo plan to be at the signing.
"To me, it was important for this book to be out in the public because it helps children relate to life's issues through the eyes of animals," Urbalejo said. "Because each story comes with a special scripture, it guides the child to a Christian world view."
Pleased with the final product, Rierson is already planning a second “God’s Creatures."
"This was a lot of work, but it's so rewarding to see what the three of us were able to accomplish," she said. "Now that we're more experienced, I expect the next book will be much easier for us to produce."