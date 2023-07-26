SIERRA VISTA — What started as a small gathering at Veterans Memorial Park nearly 30 years ago that has since grown into a major community-wide event serving thousands of youngsters heading back to school next month will take place 9-11 a.m. July 29 at The Mall at Sierra Vista.

The 27th annual Sierra Vista Back to School Fair brings families to a one-stop resource expo filled with just about all the information, supplies and services that students of all ages and their parents could want when preparing to get their children back into the classroom Aug. 2.

