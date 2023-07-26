SIERRA VISTA — What started as a small gathering at Veterans Memorial Park nearly 30 years ago that has since grown into a major community-wide event serving thousands of youngsters heading back to school next month will take place 9-11 a.m. July 29 at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
The 27th annual Sierra Vista Back to School Fair brings families to a one-stop resource expo filled with just about all the information, supplies and services that students of all ages and their parents could want when preparing to get their children back into the classroom Aug. 2.
Registration isn’t required; participants are encouraged to just show up and get all they can out of the available resources. There will also be free hot dogs and soda while supplies last.
Since the event moved indoors to the mall about 15 years ago, it’s become an almost annual rite of passage before the start of school, filled with droves of students and families stocking up on free school supplies.
“The Back to School Fair is a community resource event that provides information about educational opportunities for learners of all ages plus a variety of family services and fun activities,” said Teresa Penny of the city’s Child & Family Programming Parks, Recreation, & Library Services. “The event features pre-K and K-12 schools, after-school programs, referral information, health and nutrition services, children’s activities, information about family services and support groups.”
While the Back to School Fair is sponsored by The Mall at Sierra Vista and Guild Mortgage, it also has Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and the Herald/Review as its community partners.
The annual fair isn’t the only event for back-to-schoolers next weekend.
The Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps is hosting a Back to School Bash that will provide free haircuts and styles for boys and girls, ages 4 to 18, Sunday, July 30, from noon 8 p.m. at 180 E. Wilcox Ave.
Julie and Sammy’s 33 Flavors at 268 W. Fry Blvd. is hosting a Pack Your Backpack back to school event Saturday, July 29. from 3-9 p.m. complete with games, food trucks, jumping castles, free basic kids haircuts from CCXXIII Barbers, a spelling bee, school supplies and a movie beginning at dusk.
For families in the Huachuca City area, the Huachuca City Library is holding a National Night Out Back to School Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday July 28.
If it’s books you need, Get Lit Book at 88 S. First St. is hosting a weeklong Back to School Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 through Saturday, July 29. If you show that you have “liked” this event, you’ll receive 15% off books and store merchandise. And if you show that you have “liked” and “shared” the event, you’ll get a mystery prize. Lehman Academy of Excellence bundles, local authors and special orders are excluded. There will be a porch fire sale with $1, $5, $10 grab bags — buy a bag and fill it with as many books as you can. The store will also hold a free school supply give-away while supplies last.
