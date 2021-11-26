The annual Christmas Light Parade is fast approaching as the season’s holidays have arrived. However, this year there will be some changes to the city’s parade route.
Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Melany Edwards-Barton said the new parade route is safer for spectators and participants. In addition, the route for the Christmas Light Parade will be more cost-effective. The original parade route was found not to be cost-effective.
“The city of Sierra Vista came up with this new parade route and it is the route that will be used for all parades in the future,” Edwards-Barton said.
“Our choice was to either go with the new parade route or not be able to host the parade anymore,” she said. “So we chose to go with the new parade route so that we can still have this wonderful community event.”
The new parade route will begin at Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. It will turn right on Avenida Escuela followed by another right on Fry Boulevard. It wil finish at the origination site of Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Edwards-Barton said the cost-effective portion for the event comes from the number of police officers and city personnel needed to close off streets.
“This particular route reduces the number of streets that will need to be closed, which reduces the overall cost for the city of Sierra Vista,” she said.
A large Christmas market will be held Dec. 3-4 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Edwards-Barton said the Christmas Market will have food, local vendors, drinks, beer and a variety of activities for kids.
“They’re (city of Sierra Vista) very excited about bringing Christmas all together in one location,” she said.
Edwards-Barton mentioned there have been a few misconceptions regarding the city’s new parade route. She said the new route would not go through Veterans Memorial Park. She also said the new parade route will not be shorter. In previous years, the parade route was about 1.7 miles long while the new one will be slightly longer than 2 miles.
The Christmas Light Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and the streets will close at 5 p.m.
Entrances and exits to Veterans Memorial Park will be closed off at 5 p.m. for the parade.