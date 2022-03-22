SIERRA VISTA — Creativity and performance are things drag king Justin Deeper-Love said have always helped him get through long days. When he is on stage, he loves “the interaction with the audience and making people smile.”
That is just one thing that differentiates him from others in the community, that and the elaborate stage outfits and makeup he chooses to flaunt at his shows. When not performing, Deeper-Love goes by the name Christina Lancaster, a Tucson resident who lived in Sierra Vista for 21 years and is a Benson High School alumnus.
“Prior to doing drag, I was a part of the band program,” Lancaster said. “I played from fifth grade all the way through college for Cochise College. That was kind of my outlet for creativity — performance.”
She started hanging out with drag queens in 2010, and her first performance followed shortly after.
“I was like, 'I think drag might be an alternative to make up for me not playing music, because I do suffer from anxiety, but I am a very creative person.”
Deeper-Love will be one of several performers on the Arizona Pride Tour 2022, a series of shows traveling throughout Arizona highlighting the LGBTQ+ community and offering LGBTQ+ Pride events for the community to see and take part in.
The Arizona Pride Tour will make its seventh stop in Sierra Vista at the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center March 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7. Benefits will go toward the tour’s bigger cause of raising money for the Girl Scouts of America.
The group has been on tour since Jan. 29 of this year and has stopped in Casa Grande, Lake Havasu, Flagstaff, Prescott and Payson so far.
“We are just looking to build relationships with communities,” said Christopher Hall, lead organizer for the Arizona Pride Tour. “We want individuals who may identify as part of the LGBTQ community to know that they're not alone. And I think it's really important that people see themselves and see representation of themselves in their city, especially when there's little to no resources.”
Hall also is a performer but has focused on making sure things run smoothly for everyone on the tour, communities included. The cities were chosen by researching where there's little to no resources available for LGBTQ+ individuals and picking those cities to stop in, according to Hall.
“I just literally, honestly opened up a map, looked and said 'there, we get to make the greatest impact,' ” Hall said. “We're partnering up with the Girl Scouts, but also with community health centers, who will be providing free HIV testing at this event, as well. Even if people do not plan to attend the event, they can come out and get tested to know their status.”
Hall has been involved in the LGBTQ+ community for more than 30 years and has organized events like this in the past, raising money for veterans, abuse victims, children and other groups. He and Lancaster have worked hard to make this tour “inclusive and exciting” for all communities.
“I approached Christopher, who was my line partner, and I said, 'Hey, what do we do?' Why don't we do one large fundraiser, but five different stops for local pride organizations throughout Arizona?” Lancaster said. “And so he kind of said, ‘OK, let's do it.’ ”
Deeper-Love will lip sync to several songs and said he looks forward to being back in the Sierra Vista community.
“I'm actually kind of excited to see the growth of Sierra Vista,” Lancaster said. “I missed the scenery down there, the mountains and the canyons, too. I may drive by my old house even, cause my girlfriend will be on the tour as well.”
Tickets for the Arizona Pride Tour 2022 are $20 and are on sale at azprideshow.org. As of last week, it has raised about $27,435 and have entertained more than 1,250 people state-wide, according to Hall. The original goal of $25,000 raised was increased to $30,000.
The show is for all ages, but alcohol will be available for purchase to those 21 and older.
“We often sell out every show we do,” Hall said. “It’s just a diverse cast, we try to make sure that we have a little bit of everything. So we have individuals who identify as trans, we have individuals who are male entertainers, we have drag performers, we also have somebody who is who we believe is Arizona's oldest drag queen. And so we just have, you know, you can expect fun, high energy.”