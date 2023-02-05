Salvation Army volunteer Stephanie Boone, left, helps Capt. Heather Baze as they organize purses at the Salvation Army Center in Sierra Vista Tuesday. The purses will be auctioned off during a formal tea event Saturday.
This is the second year the Salvation Army is holding the auction, which consists of new and gently used name brand purses which are stuffed full of gifts.
The Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps is hosting a purse auction and afternoon tea on Saturday.
New and gently used purses that have been donated to the local Salvation Army will be auctioned off in what has become one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, said Capt. Heather Baze.
“We’re going to have amazing deals on brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney & Bourke, Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade and much more,” she said. “Every purse comes stuffed with different makeup supplies, skin treatments and other gifts with a $200 value, so you’re not only purchasing a beautiful designer purse, but you get the makeup and miscellaneous items as an extra bonus.”
This marks the second year for the auction. Held at the Salvation Army Community Center, 180 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, the event starts at 1 p.m. and includes an afternoon tea and luncheon.
Tickets, $20 per person, have been limited to 100 participants and are nearly sold out, Baze said.
“Tickets are $20 when purchased ahead of time, and are $25 at the door,” she added. “With a 100-ticket limit, we have very few left.”
The event features a live auction, silent auction and a raffle with several prizes. Along with purses, items for men are also auctioned off.
“This auction was so amazing last year and so much fun,” Baze said. “Our men’s ministry serves as the maitre d' and will be waiting on the women. We have two male models who will be modeling the purses for everyone, as well as a male auctioneer and two violinists from the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra.”
Those interested in purchasing tickets can go to the Salvation Army Community Center, or call 520-459-8411.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Salvation Army Women’s Ministries and the SA Community Center in Sierra Vista.
