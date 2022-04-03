SIERRA VISTA — This spring, the project for extending Avenida Escuela will begin.
Senior civil engineer at the Public Works Department, Angela Dixon-Maher, said the extension will create a collector connection between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and the city’s two sports complexes on Tacoma Street, Domingo Paiz and Stone Field.
Dixon-Maher has been instrumental in the project from its beginnings. She said the project is in the early stages with drainage structures being placed first.
“If you’ve ever been to a Fourth of July celebration, you’ll know it’s hard to get out of the Fourth of July celebration,” she said. “Just everybody trying to hit Tacoma at one time.”
Currently, there’s only one way out from Tacoma next to City Hall. The completion of the project will allow two ways to exit.
“Anybody who has a kid in softball or baseball is probably going to be really happy about it,” Dixon-Maher said.
“It should cut down our congestion by 50%,” she said. “Even just for safety, it gets people out faster.”
The extension will be approximately 1,000 feet long with several drainage structures and will cross over the Charleston Wash. There will be a concrete culvert that will allow water to pass under the road.
“It definitely opens up access because you’re crossing a wash,” Dixon-Maher said. “The nearest wash crossings are going to be the bypass and Coronado.”
Capital Improvements Project and Development Manager Irene Zuniga said the Avenida Escuela project has been on the radar for years and they were able to finally program the money for the extension. Zuniga has worked closely with Dixon-Maher on budgeting and financing for the project.
“The ability for us to be able to offer an alternative access is huge,” Zuniga said. “With all the sports tourism that we’ve got going in and out of those fields, this will give the ability to tie them into Veterans Memorial Park and what was once considered the Rothery Center previously.”
Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough said the extension will enhance large events and sports tournaments, including the ability to have multiple activities at one time.
“It’s a big boost to the city’s ongoing sports tourism efforts,” she said.
Yarbrough said the project has been planned for many years, dating back to a development agreement with Walmart in 2006. Though there was no specific delay in the Avenida Escuela extension project, she said the economic downturn in 2008-09 put many city projects on hold.
The City Council approved an economic development plan with sports tourism as the major element of focus.
There are state lands to the west of the extension that could be sold off for apartments or commercial development in the future.
The extension will feature solar street lighting. There will be a shared use path for walking and biking for those looking to access the park.
The road will be open to the public by the middle to end of August.