SIERRA VISTA — The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista annual breakfast will have a very different format Saturday.
“COVID has changed how we’re doing things, so for the first time, we’re holding a virtual breakfast,” said Jay Hamwright, the club’s chief professional officer. “Instead of the silent auction that we typically have at our annual breakfast, people can go online and bid on the fantastic items the community has donated.”
Hamwright said the auction is already underway and closes Sunday at 8 p.m.
During Saturday’s virtual program, Hamwright will announce Luisa Taite as the club’s 2021 Youth of the Year.
“Luisa has earned this recognition as well as a $500 scholarship from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative,” Hamwright said. “In April, when Arizona holds its Youth of the Year state competition — which is also being done virtually — Luisa will have an opportunity to win a $5,000 scholarship.”
Taite is a Buena High School sophomore with a 4.1 grade point average. She has been a Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club member for about 10 years and is known within the club as a role model and natural leader, said Hamwright, who added, “She’s a rock star.”
With plans of attending Northern Arizona University, Taite’s goal is to pursue a career as a chef with aspirations of owning and operating a restaurant.
“She has also mentioned attending the Culinary Arts program at Scottsdale Community College,” Hamwright said. “One of her favorite memories while growing up is spending time in the kitchen cooking with her mother. We’re proud Luisa will be representing our Boys & Girls Club, the Sierra Vista School District and our community in the state competition,” Hamwright said.
Learn more about Taite at the virtual breakfast on Facebook at facebook.com/bgcsvaz.
While reflecting on 2020, Hamwright said COVID definitely made the year challenging for nearly all organizations.
“In spite of the challenges, our club stepped up in many ways to support the community’s kids and families,” he said. “When the state closed schools in December and school districts started remote learning only, our club extended its hours. We went from 2 to 6:15 to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help families.”
Students were able to use the internet service for virtual learning and had a safe place to go with trusted adults, Hamwright said.
“Families were very appreciative that we were doing this, to help through some difficult times,” he said. “Throughout the pandemic, the club has been following CDC guidelines.
For information about the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista and what it offers, call 520-515-1511 or visit the website at www.bgcsvaz.org.