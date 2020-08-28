Every 26 months, the orbits of Earth and Mars are arranged as to position the Red Planet directly opposite the sun and bring the two bodies closer together than is usual. How close is rather variable.
Both planets have elliptical orbits that cause their distance from the sun to vary. Earth’s orbit is very nearly circular, but Mars’s orbit is 5.5 times more eccentric than Earth’s. It is possible for the two planets to come within 33.9 million miles of each other if things were to align just perfectly. It would require Earth to be at its farthest distance from the sun and Mars to be at its minimum at the very moment of opposition. This has never happened during human history. The closest approach humans have ever experienced occurred in August 2003 when the two planets drew to within 34.8 million miles of each other.
This year, Mars will come closest to Earth on Oct. 6, just a week before its opposition on Oct. 13. At its closest, 38.8 million miles will separate the two planets. Throughout most of Mars’ orbit, the planet appears tiny to us, sometimes subtending less than 4 arc seconds in angular size. At opposition, however, it is considerably larger. During September we will see the planet grow from 18.9 arc seconds to 22.3 arc seconds. On Oct. 6, it will reach a maximum size of 22.6 seconds and then slowly shrink in apparent size through the rest of the year. For comparison, that 2003 opposition saw Mars grow to 25 seconds: larger certainly, but not dramatically so. This year’s opposition will see Mars reach an altitude of about 64 degrees, considerably higher than the 42 degrees of the 2003 opposition. That extra altitude should more than offset the small difference in angular size. At its brightest, it will outshine Jupiter at magnitude -2.62. All combined, this will be our best opposition until 2035, and the next two months are your best chance to enjoy the view.
When observing Mars, it helps to know how the planet is oriented and how it is rotating. However, understanding directions in the eyepiece can be difficult. Different types of telescopes behave differently. Instruments that utilize an odd number of reflections mirror-reverse the image you see, reversing east and west. North will be clockwise from west. An even number of reflections inverts the image, flipping it top to bottom and north is then counter-clockwise from west. There will also be a varying degree of image rotation depending on where in the sky you are pointed.
Point at Mars, turn off the telescope’s drive, and let the planet drift out of the field. The point where it disappears is west, and the convention is to call this edge “preceding,” as in the side preceding the planet. The opposite side is “following.” The following side of Mars is the morning side of the planet and the preceding side is evening. Look for frost patches on the morning side that will dissipate as they rotate into the daylight.
For this opposition, Mars’s south pole is tipped toward us by 20.4 degrees. It should appear very prominent as a white cap and might last until November. The northern pole is tipped away and the white features you may see there are polar clouds.
The webpage https://space.jpl.nasa.gov/ can be set to display a simulated view of Mars for any date and time. That, along with a labeled map such as the one at https://www.shallowsky.com/images/marsmaps/marscolor.jpg, will help you make sense of what you are seeing.
Mars rotates just slightly slower than Earth, making its day slightly longer. So, if you are observing at about the same time each night, you will see nearly the same face of Mars. The features will be displaced only gradually from night to night. For instance, at 10 p.m. on Sept. 1, the dark feature, Syrtis Major, will be in the center of the planet’s disk. A week later on Sept. 8, center stage will be occupied by the Martian “seas” Mare Cimmerium and Mare Sirenum with Syrtis Major just rotating onto the disk.
Viewing planets, it’s best to utilize as much magnification as you can without blurring the image. Mars also benefits from employing color filters. An orange filter (Wratten #21) is generally the best choice for Mars and will help considerably to improve the contrast between various surface features. Larger telescopes that gather more light can use a red filter. A blue filter will enhance clouds in the Martian atmosphere.
Barring a global dust storm on Mars that could hide or distort features, this year’s Mars opposition should be remarkable. I hope you get more than a few opportunities to turn your telescope to the planet.