SIERRA VISTA — Give Olivia Chavez a ruler, a compass, conversion paper and a plasma cutter, let her loose in Alex Wolf’s automotive class, and the 18-year-old Buena High recent graduate will give you one of the most original, distinctive pieces of metal art that has ever come out of a classroom.
Inspired by her teacher’s love of motorcycles and a tattoo on his left forearm of a wolf with colored flames, Chavez designed and fabricated a 10-pound replica of a motorcycle using advanced mathematical principles along with an ability to create layouts and overlays for an eight-month project that became her high school graduation present.
“I’ve had other kids do a lot of very good projects over the years, but nothing to the extent of what Olivia has done,” said Wolf. “Everyone was just in awe of the way she was putting this project together right from the beginning, including myself. It was just amazing. She has a great overall vision and understanding of how custom builders create.
"She said she wanted to do something a little different in the class for the school year.”
And boy, did she ever.
Starting with writing for a Cochise College Inspiration Grant, which was so well-written it was handpicked by college Dean of Workforce Development Karl Griffor, Chavez carefully laid out the groundwork for her metal art project.
“I was the first student to write a grant submission for an automotive course at Buena High School,” she said in a PowerPoint presentation.
Wolf was equally impressed with Chavez’s project concept, but wasn't sure how she was going to tackle it.
“Just writing a grant alone in one day like Olivia did and then getting it approved is pretty impressive,” said Wolf, now in his 11th year teaching the Career Training Education course for the school district. “I don’t know if I could have done that.”
But what soon followed started turning heads, including Wolf’s.
As an aide in Wolf’s automotive class, Chavez began researching scaled-down motorcycle models and designed a small diagram of what would eventually become her finished product.
But why motorcycles?
“There were so many options available to me,” she said, “but I … chose the motorcycle … because my instructor's … served as inspiration for mine, and when he spoke of the journey they provided, I realized that this metal project represented my journey.”
Ready to dive into her project, Chavez created graph paper and applied a scale of 2-by-2-inch geometry. Following the construction of the shapes, she made additional measurements using a compass, ruler and conversion paper.
She cut cardboard parts from a box, scaling the geometry and modifying the original design to form finalized parts. She realized that because the motorcycle’s frame was an abstract structure, she had to use trigonometry to stack two triangles on top of one another.
“How smart is that, that she could see and figure something like that out using math she learned here,” said Wolf. “I would have just drawn a picture of the thing, but using all that math is the way custom-design builders who are on top of their game design and create quality projects.
“She knew where she was going with this from day one. That’s what having vision is all about.”
Chavez’s custom-designed frame fit perfectly, giving the 3D diagram stability. She was able to envision that the metal that would be applied showed a general sense of where it should go.
She put the model together, then disassembled it to make stencils.
“If I can get to one student and inspire them to do something like this, then you know as a teacher you’ve broken through and you’re doing your job,” said Wolf. “She did this on and off in spurts throughout the year, not every single day because there were other duties she had as a classroom aide. Olivia had that drive to keep this project going. Only a handful of kids pursue projects like this.
“As a teacher, what you'd like to have are more kids like Olivia.”
With the $200 grant money, she purchased a 10-by-4-foot metal sheet and a 6-foot hollow bar from the Phoenix Welding Company in late March. With permanent markers, she traced Kraft paper stencils onto the metal.
“Starting with the frame, she cut each piece of metal by hand with a plasma cutter, then polished and ground them down into their designs,” said Wolf. “It takes real skill to cut and assemble something like this. She has amazing focus, and it was even more amazing to watch her do this.”
Chavez said the hollow metal bar presented a mathematical challenge. She had to use a chop saw to create two precise 45-degree angles.
“By clamping the flat piece of metal to the metal bar and bending it with grasp force and a vice grip, curved pieces of metal were created,” said Chavez, who will be majoring in chemistry and engineering at Cochise College.
Since she had no welding experience, instructor Robert Bounds had two of his students weld the pieces together for her completed motorcycle project.
Chavez has nothing but praise for the work they put into it.
“They are responsible for every detail resulting in the stunning designs on the disk brake to the flawless installation of the handlebar,” she said.
Two hand-drawn, cut stencils were used to create the cycle’s graphics once the paint coats had fully dried. She used white as the painting's foundation color to highlight its hue to contrast the black background.
“Without my teacher, Mr. Wolf, none of this would have been possible … for helping me become the new version of myself that is prepared to face the difficulties the world has in store for me,” she said. “Throughout the three years I took his class, he provided me with a lot of possibilities. His compassion, friendliness and patience got me through my senior year, given my academic reserves were dangerously low.”
Started in September, Chavez completed the motorcycle art May 25, the day of her graduation.