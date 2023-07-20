SVPD Boutte

SVPD Deputy Chief Lawrence Boutte

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Lawrence Boutte has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief effective Monday, July 17.

In his 25 years of service with SVPD, Boutte has played a critical role in leading the department as he rose through the ranks. Boutte was one of the founding members SVPD’s first Special Response Team, a specialized tactical unit that he went on to oversee as commander.

