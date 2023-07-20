SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Police Department Commander Lawrence Boutte has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief effective Monday, July 17.
In his 25 years of service with SVPD, Boutte has played a critical role in leading the department as he rose through the ranks. Boutte was one of the founding members SVPD’s first Special Response Team, a specialized tactical unit that he went on to oversee as commander.
He served as departmental instructor over the years in numerous disciplines, ensuring officers are well trained and proficient in tactics. Boutte also oversaw the implementation of the naloxone program for SVPD officers. In the hands of officers, this tool has potentially saved several lives from overdose deaths.
“Deputy Chief Boutte has consistently exceled in his career as a coach and a mentor to others. I’m very fortunate to have him take on the role of Deputy Chief,” said SVPD Police Chief Chris Hiser. “He will be instrumental at coaching and mentoring all our newly promoted supervisors in the department. Without a doubt I know he will succeed in this new role.”
As an active member of the Sierra Vista community, Boutte serves as an assistant coach for the Buena High School football team in his free time.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve this outstanding department in a new capacity and I look forward to supporting Chief Hiser and the great leaders we have moving up the ranks,” said Boutte.
