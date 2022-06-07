The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista celebrated its 25th birthday Saturday evening with a Hawaiian-themed event filled with leis, hula skirts, live music and reminiscing.
Emceed by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, a lineup of speakers shared stories about the club’s history in Sierra Vista while praising its growth and successes.
Since opening its doors in June 1996, the Boys & Girls Club has been providing young people with guidance, mentoring and support in a fun, interactive environment.
Sierra Vista’s original clubhouse was located on First Street in a small space beneath another business. When the club outgrew that facility in 2008, the organization purchased a new building on Paseo San Luis in 2009, which is where Sierra Vista’s club is located today.
As the organization’s chief professional officer, Jay Hamwright has worked with the Sierra Vista club for 16 years and was a club member for three years prior to that. He and another former club member, Detric Miles, were hired in 2007 and have been with the club since.
“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come,” Hamwright said of the club’s growth. “We’ve now expanded into Carmichael School, and in 2021 our building was completely paid off. I’m so glad my mother turned to the boys and girls club for my brother and me. It takes a village to raise a child. The club prides itself in being the best place for kids.”
Joe Kraps, recognized as the club’s founding president, spoke briefly about the organization’s history in Sierra Vista, from its meager start in that small space beneath the Beverage House on First Street to its remarkable growth through the years.
Keynote speaker Mona Dixon delivered an inspiring story about growing up in homelessness and the positive impact the Boys & Girls Club had on her life. Today, she speaks all over the country, sharing her story as a source of inspiration for young people.
Raised by a mother with three children, she spoke of living on the streets and pulling cardboard boxes from dumpsters for bedding. She shared stories of trolley-hopping with her sister for transportation to school and what it was like to go hungry. She also spoke of how her life transformed after becoming a club member.
“The boys and girls club is much more than sports or going for a swim,” she said. “It teaches how to build character and financial literacy. It teaches you how to be kind to other people, how to respect people, how to grow up and be a good citizen in your community and how you can give back. That’s what makes the boys and girls club a great place for kids.”
Thanks to the boys and girls club, Dixon said she had a place where she could talk to people, receive mentoring and was provided with food. Armed with determination to be successful and her positive club experiences, Dixon finished third in her high school class.
In 2010, she was selected as the boys and girls club national youth of the year and received more than $100,000 in scholarship money for college.
She attended Arizona State University where she earned a bachelor’s in business management, followed by a masters in communication and is currently working on a doctorate in organizational leadership.
As youth of the year, she was able to meet President Barack Obama when she was 17 years old.
“Just four years before that, I was literally living in a homeless shelter,” she said.
She also met Denzel Washington, a past national youth of the year recipient.
Dixon now travels all over the country speaking on behalf of boys and girls clubs, encouraging young people to follow their dreams. She urges community members to serve as advocates for kids by establishing strong foundations for them to build great futures.
Juan Ciscomani, who is running for Congress, represented Gov. Doug Ducey at the event.
After congratulating the Sierra Vista club for its positive impact on youth, he described the organization’s trajectory as impressive.
“I am so honored and happy to be here,” he said. “I’ve done many of these events, but few as emotional and touching and as real as this one. So congratulations, because you can feel the family feeling in this place tonight.”
Ciscomani presented a commendation to the club on behalf of Gov. Ducey for its 25 years in Sierra Vista.
With a vision of enabling all young people to reach full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, the boys and girls club of Sierra Vista has had a positive impact on hundreds of young lives, said Demetrius Drake, the club’s development coordinator who works at the Carmichael School branch.
“Our first year at Carmichael was right at the height of COVID in 2020,” he said. “We were open three days a week and in 2021, we went to five days a week. Now, one-third of our Carmichael School population is enrolled in the Carmichael branch.”