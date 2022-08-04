Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — On Aug. 1 Molly Steffens addressed a small group of people gathered at Cochise College Downtown Campus to commemorate an event that long-ago changed her life forever. 

Her daughter was killed by a drunken driver. There is no tender way to explain that.

