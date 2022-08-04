SIERRA VISTA — On Aug. 1 Molly Steffens addressed a small group of people gathered at Cochise College Downtown Campus to commemorate an event that long-ago changed her life forever.
Her daughter was killed by a drunken driver. There is no tender way to explain that.
On Aug. 1, 1987, during a drive back from a shopping trip to Tucson, Molly’s daughter, Brenda Axline, a Cochise College nursing student, and her friend Tracy Johnson perished in the accident along Interstate 10.
Brenda was 18 years old and Tracy was 17. The event shocked the communities between Tucson and Sierra Vista.
Repeat drunken-driving offender David Molina Morales was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 2019 Morales was released after serving 21 years.
The group of attendees included a few of Molly’s and Brenda’s friends, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher and Cochise College administration including college President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, and media.
They gathered in the Brenda Axline Room, a space that enshrines Brenda's memory. The room has come to motivate and inspire nursing students, serving as a welcoming spot to relax or study.
It has a lounge atmosphere, adorned with images of Brenda and other uplifting and inspirational mementos, and donated items.
The Cochise College Foundation established nursing scholarships in honor of Brenda.
“Dozens of scholarships have been awarded. Molly’s done a great job of keeping the scholarship and the topic of drunk driving in the public eye,” said Denis Hoyos, CCF executive director.
Hoyos read a recent letter from registered nurse Chelsie Flumerfelt, an alumni with fond memories of the Axline Room.
“Over the last two years, I spent countless hours in the Brenda Axline Room at the Downtown Center," Flumerfelt wrote. "I often would find motivation in reading the letters and looking at pictures of Brenda displayed around the room. I found comfort in talking to Brenda as if she were in the room. She helped me through all the stressful days and was there to celebrate all the good days.”
“We arrest more than 200 people a year for drunk driving,” Thrasher stated during his comments. “Think about the whole county, the whole state. Unfortunately, it’s not getting better, we're on track to hit 350 arrests this year.
“We need to get the word out; we need to keep this message going. For Brenda and Tracy’s sake, and for all the other victims.”
Steffens spoke to the group, first recalling the tragedy, then thanking everyone for the support she's received from the community. She then spoke of the little progress in prevention and education made over the years.
“I’m going to say one more thing," Steffens said in frustration. "Just three words, and I think you’ll remember them. America doesn’t care.”
Thirty-five years after the death of the girls, she may not be wrong.
For three and half decades she has kept receipts, tracking statistics, trends and attitudes toward the issue of drunken driving. She's been an advocate for education, prevention and justice. She’s seen the lack of progress firsthand.
Steffens, who lives in California, became involved with Concerned Angels, a nonprofit created in 1997.
“It’s the best decision I ever made,” she said.
Its mission is to save lives and protect children from harm because of drunken driving and the misuse of alcohol.
The organization uses a multi-tier approach of prevention, enforcement, treatment and education to make an impact on the issue. Information about the group can be found at concernedangels.org
The Cochise College Foundation’s mission to promote student success through scholarships and facilities development can be supported through tax-deductible donations. For information, contact foundation@cochise.edu.