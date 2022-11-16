SIERRA VISTA — Allegations that surfaced regarding abuse by members of the Buena High School boys varsity basketball team toward a team member resulted in a suspension of team practices by the Sierra Vista Unified School District administration.
Also, the team will cancel its participation in the Fear the Hop Thanksgiving Tournament in Mesa next week.
According to the district, disciplinary action that administrators say is in line with SVUSD policy has been taken against students involved in an alleged hazing incident that was captured on video and posted on social media.
By law, details regarding the discipline of individual students cannot be released.
It's the second highly-charged incident in the last two months at the high school. In September, a Buena teacher committed suicide after accusations appeared online regarding his abuse of students.
Last week, the BHS administration said it began an investigation involving an alleged video posted on social media of an "incident" involving the boys basketball team.
During the investigation, administrators said they spoke with the team and sent a letter to students and parents whose sons are members of the basketball program which said any "behaviors" in violation of district policy, regardless of whether these actions were said or acted in a joking manner, would not be tolerated.
Additionally, officials said any student confirmed to have acted in "any manner that is against district and school policy will face appropriate disciplinary action."
Though administrators were initially unable to identify specific team members at the start of the investigation, they were later able to ID specific individuals involved in the alleged incident.
Valerie Weller-Brown, SVUSD marketing and public information officer, said at this point the basketball season is not being canceled and is not in jeopardy.
Comments posted on the district's Facebook page were critical of the district's handling of the situation. Others chided the district and questioned the safety of children at SVUSD schools.
This is a developing story. As details emerge the Herald/Review will report them.
