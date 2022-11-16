buena

SIERRA VISTA — Allegations that surfaced regarding abuse by members of the Buena High School boys varsity basketball team toward a team member resulted in a suspension of team practices by the Sierra Vista Unified School District administration.

Also, the team will cancel its participation in the Fear the Hop Thanksgiving Tournament in Mesa next week.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?