SIERRA VISTA — They came to remember 9/11 at the Center for Academic Success.
And to pay their respects to nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in the deadliest attack on America since the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a day that shocked the nation and the entire world.
It still almost seems unfathomable that four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States could have happened 21 years ago when the deadliest terrorist attack in human history caused 2,992 fatalities, more than 25,000 injuries and long-term health consequences in a series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks.
But it did.
And Friday, nearly 200 students and community members bowed their heads and remembered the nightmarish tragedy as thousands of memorials are being commemorated this weekend throughout the country, including those held at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City; the Pentagon Memorial in Arlington County, Virginia; and the Flight 93 National Memorial at the Pennsylvania crash site.
But at CAS Friday morning, students gathered at their school’s flagpole with teachers, veterans and service members and joined together as they reflected on a day that will never be forgotten.
Speaking to the crowd, CAS sophomore Brandon Strange recalled the horrific events of that day, of the lives lost, as well as the stunned aftermath following 9/11.
“America picked up the pieces,” he said, “rebuilding downtown New York, the Pentagon and the crash site in Pennsylvania.”
But America did not stop there, Strange reminded the crowd.
“In the effort of offering aid to those who were injured and the families of those who fell on that, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund was put in effect, giving $7 billion to 97% of the affected families.”
While the CAS choir of third- through eighth-graders, under the direction of music teacher Rosemarie Dokken, sang the gospel song, "Sing of America," local first responders and veterans were later given a free car wash, courtesy of The Wash Works Auto Spa & Detail.