A portion of the ceiling in the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store collapsed earlier in June. The organization is in the process of taking estimates to have the ceiling repaired. National Drywall and Plastering owner Abel Guerrero, left, and Prestige Remodeling and Restoration co-owner Jason Davis access the damaged area Tuesday.
Prestige Remodeling and Restoration co-owner Jason Davis speaks with St. Vincent de Paul President Pauline Fredericks Tuesday in the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Fredericks is fielding repair estimates from several companies for the repair work needed for the store’s ceiling.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
St. Vincent de Paul President Pauline Fredericks talks about the collapsed ceiling in the organization's thrift store on East Myer Drive.
SIERRA VISTA — During the weekend of June 4, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on Myer Drive experienced a ceiling collapse where a portion of the southern end of the store caved in. There was no sign of water damage and the cause for the ceiling collapse is still unknown.
President Pauline Fredericks said four contractors have stopped by to assess the damage.
"Their facial expressions were perfect because no one could figure out how it happened except that it happened," she said.
St. Vincent de Paul is working with its insurance company and prospective contractors to obtain price points for a restoration project of the ceiling.
"Everything is a waiting game," Fredericks said. "People came right to our need, to assess it and replying with a solid contract in accordance with what the adjuster claims is the deal."
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store currently is closed. The store consists of furniture, clothing and miscellaneous accessories for households. The organization often provides vouchers for residents in the community as a way of providing assistance to those that are in need. Although the organization relies on donations, the closure of the store has led to a significant impact on operations.
"The thrift store is the bread and butter of St. Vincent de Paul," Fredericks said.
Fredericks said the building tested negative for asbestos. The building was constructed in 1980 and has been home to St. Vincent de Paul ever since.
"We are so thankful no one was in the building," she said.
The organization is coming up with possible solutions to continue operations while the physical store remains indefinitely closed. There will be a parking lot sale Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Myer Drive property.
St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store is not accepting any item donations at this time.
"One-hundred percent of the sales stay within the community," Fredericks said.
Time plays a factor in regards to repairs and which bid will be accepted.
Once a contractor is selected, Fredericks hopes the project can be completed in a couple of weeks. As a contractor is chosen, a bid is submitted to the insurance adjuster. Once the claim is reviewed, the adjuster has to choose to agree to the scope of the work.
"I'm learning stuff that I never wanted to learn in my life," Fredericks said.