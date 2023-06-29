The city of Sierra Vista reminds residents to enjoy the holiday safely by heeding state and local fireworks restrictions, protecting pets and keeping drones grounded in city parks and sports fields.
The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, in partnership with the city of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with a full day of activities on Tuesday. The fun actually gets started Monday, July 3, with a Street Dance presented by the San Pedro Kiwanis in Veterans Memorial Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Heartbeat will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Centennial Pavilion.
Activities run from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, with the 56th Annual Super Spectacular 4th of July Fireworks Show running from 8:05-9 p.m. The show can be viewed up close from the city sports complex fields along Tacoma Drive or from Veterans Memorial Park. Other highlights in the park include the Pets & People Promenade at 7 a.m. at Ramada 1 and the Salute to the Union ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which includes an F16 fly-over by the 162nd Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard.
“We encourage everyone to enjoy the public fireworks display and forgo any private fireworks, which can pose significant fire danger and injury risk,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Don Foster says. “Consumer fireworks, including sparklers, are not allowed in city parks or on public property.”
The State Route 90 Bypass will be closed on Tuesday night between Coronado Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway from 6 to 9 p.m. due to the public fireworks display.
Many consumer fireworks are illegal in Arizona. Permitted fireworks include cylindrical and cone fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches and other types designed to be handheld or to remain on the ground.
In Sierra Vista consumer fireworks can only be used on private property, with permission of the property owner.
While Independence Day promises plenty of family-friendly fun, the combination of heat, large crowds, and loud noises can make it anything but fun for the furry members of the family.
The most common risk is the potential for fireworks to spook pets, especially dogs, into running away and getting lost.
Pets are also not allowed in Veterans Memorial Park during the event except during the Pets and People Promenade Monday.
The use of unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, is prohibited in city parks and fields, aside from Bolin Field, unless they are used within an organized city program under supervision or authorized by a written permit.
