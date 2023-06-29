The city of Sierra Vista reminds residents to enjoy the holiday safely by heeding state and local fireworks restrictions, protecting pets and keeping drones grounded in city parks and sports fields.

The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, in partnership with the city of Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca, will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with a full day of activities on Tuesday. The fun actually gets started Monday, July 3, with a Street Dance presented by the San Pedro Kiwanis in Veterans Memorial Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Heartbeat will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Centennial Pavilion.

