The city of Sierra Vista reminds residents to enjoy the annual Independence Day festivities safely by heeding state and local fireworks restrictions, protecting pets, and keeping drones grounded in city parks and sports fields.
The Sierra Vista Rotary Club, in partnership with the city and Fort Huachuca, will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration with a full day of activities on Monday. The fun actually gets started Sunday, July 3, with a Street Dance presented by the San Pedro Kiwanis in Veterans Memorial Park from 5-11 p.m. Gigi and The Glow will perform from 7-11 p.m.
Activities run from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, with the 55th Annual Super Spectacular 4th of July Fireworks Show running from 8:05-9 p.m.
The show can be viewed up close from the city sports complex fields along Tacoma Drive or from Veterans Memorial Park. Other highlights in the park include the Pets & People Promenade at 7 a.m. at Ramada 1 and the Salute to the Union ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which includes an F16 fly-over by the 162 Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard.
“Residents are encouraged to enjoy the public fireworks display and forgo any private fireworks, which can pose significant fire danger and injury risk,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Don Foster says. “Consumer fireworks, including sparklers, are not allowed in city parks or on public property.”
Many consumer fireworks are illegal in Arizona, including anything designed to become airborne and explode. Bottle rockets, sky rockets, roman candles, helicopters, and jumping jacks are common examples of fireworks that remain illegal statewide.
Permitted fireworks include cylindrical and cone fountains, ground spinners, illuminating troches, and other types designed to be handheld or to remain on the ground.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, city of Sierra Vista