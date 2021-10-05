Former Buena High English teacher Hakim Mansour will be remembered in a celebration of life at Klein Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 1, 2021, an event organized by Mansour's former colleague, Ron Reddock.
SIERRA VISTA — Former Buena High School teacher Ron Reddock is organizing a Celebration of Life event in honor of Hakim Mansour, whose death on Aug. 27 shocked many in the community.
“In lieu of the traumatic suddenness of Hakim’s passing, many individuals within the Sierra Vista Unified School District community, both colleagues and students alike, have been impacted,” Reddock said. “Hundreds of people are deeply saddened by the death of this popular and inspirational English teacher who touched countless lives in his 30-plus years at Buena High School.”
The celebration is slated for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts. Reddock believes the venue will provide an opportunity for those who knew and loved Mansour to share reflections and find closure.
“Most people did not know that Hakim maintained a joyous facade while covering up deep sadness,” Reddock said. “He was always incredibly positive and inspirational to friends, students and staff that he was in contact with. He had an amazing ability to entertain and keep students engaged through his storytelling.”
Reddock said he shared an 18-year relationship with Mansour as a professional colleague.
“We retired together in 2019, and our friendship blossomed at that time,” he said. “We communicated with each other at least twice a week and created a deep, trusting bond from the time of his retirement until his death.”
Raised in the North African country of Tunisia, Masour skillfully wove stories of life in a very different world and openly shared that life with his students.
Guests to his classroom were greeted with open arms, a huge smile, and sometimes he urged to try home-grown fava beans, or deglet noor, which he would describe as “the cadillac of dates.”
Students and colleagues loved his animated teaching style and energy.
“I expect to hear reflections about how this extraordinary teacher affected so many lives,” Reddock said. “My goal is for this to be a time to reflect, remember and rejoice in a life well-lived.”