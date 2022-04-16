SIERRA VISTA — Seven years ago Jennifer Golden’s life changed forever, but not without changing the lives of three strangers.
On March 3, 2015, Golden received a call that no mother ever wants to get. Her boyfriend at the time called to tell her that her soon to be 2-year-old son, William Scott Richards, became unresponsive after being put down for his nap and the ambulance was on its way.
“My initial reaction was that he was joking,” she said. “After that I don’t remember much but getting to the emergency room and seeing my son.
“All I felt was dread, horror and disbelief.”
Just hours before meeting her son at the Canyon Vista Medical Center emergency room, Golden had called to hear her son’s laugh and babble during her lunch break.
“He was so loving and his laugh was contagious,” she said. “He always put a smile on everyone’s face.”
Once stabilized, William was transferred to Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson. The medical team ran every test they could on William but were unable to find a cause or diagnosis. After six days in the hospital Golden had her son’s brain tested to see if it was still functioning as it should since there hadn’t been much improvement in his vitals.
On March 9, William was declared brain dead at the medical center. The next day William was wheeled into surgery for his organ donation.
“The doctors were baffled,” Golden said. “William was a healthy baby. The doctors told me about sudden unexplained death in children (SUDC), which is most prevalent in 2-year-old boys.”
Since William was a healthy child, Golden was asked if she wanted to speak with a representative from the donor network.
“I know when I was 16, I checked the box to be an organ donor, but you don’t truly know what that means or think about having to make that decision for a loved one,” she said.
“When I called my dad, he told me the one thing I was raised to do was to help others.”
According to the Donate Life of America website, “17 people die each day while waiting for an organ transplant” and “another person is added to the waiting list every nine minutes.”
Golden was asked if she would like to donate William’s organs since he was healthy. She decided after the initial visit with the representative for anothr meeting to ask more questions.
“I asked if there was a need for his organs,” Golden said. “She told me there was a 2-year-old boy in California who had an artificial heart and because of his artificial heart he had to have replacement surgeries frequently. She told me that with my son’s heart that little boy wouldn’t have to have surgeries anymore because William’s heart would grow with him.”
William’s donation of a liver helped a 2-year-old girl, and his kidneys saved a 47-year-old man, none of whom Golden or her family knows.
“Our story is not just about my son, it’s about changing lives,” Golden said. “He changed other people’s lives.”
Golden carries her son with her every day and is using the experience as a story to advocate for the importance of organ donation.
Canyon Vista Medical Center will host a Donor Life flag ceremony on Thursday, April 21, ahead of National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. Golden will be sharing more of her story with the community as a keynote speaker. The event will take place outside the main entrance to the hospital in front of the flag poles and will begin at 6 p.m.
