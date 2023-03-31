Chiricahua Community Health Center held a ribbon cutting for its new Behavioral Health Center Thursday. The grand opening and ribbon cutting not only celebrated the opening, but Director of Behavioral Health Tamika Sullivan, too.

The new behavioral center, located at 77 Calle Portal, is next to the main health care center, allowing for more space for the behavioral health care specialists. Sullivan said the space has been in development for over a year.

