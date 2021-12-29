SIERRA VISTA — Sunday, Dec. 12, marked the return of the Sierra Vista Police Officers’ Association’s annual Christmas With A Cop event. With last year’s event canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone was excited about getting this great event back up and running for this year.
Overcoming last-minute obstacles, the event's coordinators, with the help of Walmart’s management team and employees, were able to make sure the event celebrated its 11th year. Bringing together 100 local children and 40-plus law enforcement officers and volunteers from multiple agencies to the local Walmart store on short notice was no easy task, but everyone involved was determined to make sure this year's event happen.
Sunday morning was cool and crisp as officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Border Patrol, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Fort Huachuca set up the various vehicles for the static display. Inside the garden center, Walmart store manager Chester Antonick and his employees were as busy as Santa’s elves on Christmas Eve, setting up the area for the children to have a great time.
As the children began to arrive and everyone else was working hard on the final touches, you could feel the energy and excitement beginning to build. Once the children were checked in, given their name tag and had their special event wristbands put on, they were provided with a variety of snacks, breakfast food and juice boxes. The officers who arrived early in preparation for the event waited to meet and interact with the children, who were finishing their snacks and began to check out the plethora of police vehicles.
At 8:45 a.m., the big fella arrived on an AirEvac helicopter, which landed in the middle of the parking lot just outside the garden center. Children and parents alike were screaming Santa’s name with an almost deafening enthusiasm. As Santa walked through the crowd, everyone clamored to get near him for a close-up look and even to get a high-five.
Once Santa was escorted into the store and seated on his chair, the real fun began. Each child had their picture taken with Santa, then paired up with an officer and volunteer to help them shop. Some of the kids already knew what they wanted and where to go to get it. Others took their time and were methodical about how they used the $125 they were allotted to spend.
When all was said and done, 102 children participated. It goes without saying that this special day could not have happened without the support of everyone involved. As the coordinator for this event since its initial inception in 2009, I am always amazed but never surprised by the selfless giving from the people in the wonderful community that we call home. Thank you to everyone who contributed their time and resources in making this such a great day! See you next year!!
Submitted by Sgt. W. Heiple, Christmas With A Cop coordinator