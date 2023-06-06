SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved the Community Development Block Grant Program Annual Action Plan for 2023 in a city council meeting May 25.
The grant lays out how the city will spend $250,075. The money will be dispersed into different projects across the city. Fifteen percent of the funds will be used to fund public service projects and 20% for administration. The remaining funds will be used to support projects eligible for low to moderate income people, aid in preventions of slums or in community disaster relief.
Public services
The city split the public service funds between three organizations, Cochise Family Advocacy Center, United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County, and Southern Arizona Legal Aid Services.
Matt McLachlan, director of community development, said at the meeting that both the United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County and Cochise Family Advocacy Center will receive $15,750.
He added that United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County will use the funds to support their assistance programs. Cochise Family Advocacy Center will use the funding to bring more public awareness to its organizations and provide direct client services. Southern Arizona Legal Aid Services will receive $6,000 to expand its outreach and education programs.
McLachlan continued to say the city holds public meetings to review each application from an organization. This year, it decided to fund each applicant based on the requirements and needs of that organization.
Fire hydrants
The remaining funds will be used to install fire hydrants in the Montebello subdivision. The subdivision does not meet the fire hydrant requirements of a residential area. McLachlan said Montebello is a target area for the action plan due to its proportionately high percentage bracket of residents that fall in the low- to moderate-income bracket.
The plan follows the 2015 International Fire Code that requires 600 feet maximum between hydrants and buildings and 800 feet maximum between hydrants and residential areas. McLachlan said the action plan will install 10-12 hydrants in the subdivision.
He said the process of installing the fire hydrants involves coordinating with the water provider, Liberty Utilities, on developing plans and specifications that will be used in a competitive bidding process. The job will be awarded to the lowest bidder and the overall installation will be overseen by the engineering section of the public works department.
Montebello was annexed to the city in 2010 because it was considered an “enclave” due to the residential area being surrounded by the city limits.
“Enclaves can create significant problems in planning, growth management and service delivery,” McLachlan said. “Long term elimination of county enclaves surrounded by city limits is a priority of the city council.”
Castle and Cooke’s new neighborhood
The city council approved a preliminary plat for Castle and Cooke of Arizona Inc.’s new 376-lot residential subdivision called Independence Village. The subdivision covers 109.25 acres east of State Route 92 and north Buffalo Soldier Trail.
McLachlan said a preliminary plat is an approximate drawing showing the general layout of the subdivision that is consistent with the city’s Land Development Code. The plat details the layout of streets, alleyways, lots, blocks and other elements of a subdivision.
“It is the basis of approval or disapproval of the general layout of a subdivision,” he said.
McLachlan said the build-out of the neighborhood will occur in 12 phases with a three-acre park in the center of the neighborhood.
“If we see improvements in the labor force and improvements in the supply chain — which is creating some problems — I would hope to get through this 376-lot in four to five years,” Rick Coffman, senior vice president of Castle and Cooke, said at the council meeting.
McLachlan said approximately 800 additional houses need to be built in order to accommodate the city’s projected population growth. Castle and Cooke’s Independence Village will help meet the city’s housing needs by offering a range of lot sizes.
“Landowners decide when to apply to the city for development approvals based on their assessment of the housing market,” he said. “New neighborhoods depend upon demand for the housing option that will be offered at the prices people can afford.”
McLachlan said the 376 lots is a part of a larger development project that was approved in 2006. The project is called the Tribute Specific Plan, which encompasses 1,916 acres. Independence Village is the first development plan for this project and will represent about 6% of the total acres.
Alleyway abandonment
The council also approved the process to abandon an alleyway from Cyr Center to North Avenue.
“The alleyway functions as a private driveway with no discernible public benefit for public vehicular use,” McLachlan said.
McLachlan said alleyways are dedicated to the public during the subdivision platting process as a secondary way to have access to abutting properties. He said an alleyway abandonment is when the city releases public ownership of the alleyway.
“The process entails either a request from adjoining property owners or can be initiated by the city after it is determined that the alleyway is serving public use,” McLachlan said.
Property owners are typically responsible for the upkeep of their side of the alleyway. After the city relinquishes its public ownership, it is up to the property owner to continue the upkeep of the whole alleyway, he said.
McLachlan said vacated portions of the alley will go toward the property tax roll.