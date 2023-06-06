SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council approved the Community Development Block Grant Program Annual Action Plan for 2023 in a city council meeting May 25.

The grant lays out how the city will spend $250,075. The money will be dispersed into different projects across the city. Fifteen percent of the funds will be used to fund public service projects and 20% for administration. The remaining funds will be used to support projects eligible for low to moderate income people, aid in preventions of slums or in community disaster relief.

