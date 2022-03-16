SIERRA VISTA — A report delivered to the City Council on March 8 detailed the city's six-month strategic plan update on a decrease in participation on non-regulatory commissions.
Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough presented the report and said part of the goal is to assess the status of the city's non-regulatory commissions and discuss ways to allow for those commissions to work more effectively.
"The past six months we've been taking a lay of the land on what are the issues going on with the commissions," Yarbrough said. "Why has participation been lagging — because it's been lagging for some time, it's not really a new thing."
Yabrough said the city's marketing and communications division had been promoting opportunities for the public to serve on commissions along with creating an engage forum that surveyed how people choose to receive their information.
The city is exploring which commissions have experienced a lack of interest and why.
Non-regulatory commissions are not required by state statute, and the city has those commissions for public input on specific categories. These include commissions on tourism, cultural diversity, environmental affairs and economic development.
Council member Gregory Johnson worked with the economic development manager to create the economic development commission and had it passed by the city council late last year. Johnson said it took him one year to get it passed. Currently, there are no members on that commission.
"I, too, am disappointed at the number of people willing to serve on various commissions," Johnson said. "However, they will complain about the city, city council, and other elected officials on social media."
Part of the requirements for the economic development commission is to have members who are affiliated with business representation and leadership.
The West End and Cultural Diversity commissions are non-regulatory commissions that are active and at full member capacity. Both regulatory commissions of Planning and Zoning as well as Parks and Recreation also are at full capacity.
"In some way, when they have something to really focus on in a project, they've done better," Yabrough said.
She noted the West End commission for its focus on projects such as the redevelopment of Fry Boulevard and the partnership program.
The cultural diversity commission was defunct for several years.
"We had no members at all for about two years," Yarbrough said. "A group of residents on their own became very interested in that commission, and so a lot of people joined all at once."
Elizabeth Wrozek, liaison of the cultural diversity, said the success of the commission is based on community interest and engagement.
"The promotion of cultural diversity is something many community members are invested in," Wrozek said. "As a result, we now have a full commission with a few associate members and other interested people of diverse backgrounds who have gotten involved.”
In the research on the non-regulatory commissions, the city will be conducting an analysis of the low participation and discussing ways to invoke public interest.
"Their function is to advise the departments that they are attached to, and so what we are missing is the citizen input on the various areas," Yarbrough said. "That's always our goal, is to get as much input as possible."
Yarbrough said the city is evaluating whether more schedule flexibility is needed. She said there may be a need for a more flexible platform to allow for people to participate.
Brad Snyder, chairman of City Planning and Zoning, said the city commissions are important because it's the public's opportunity to get involved and have their voices heard while helping city leaders in planning.
"It's easy to sit home and say 'boy, wish the city would do more,' but there's opportunities for our residents to participate and have that voice heard and to help the city see those things that are important," Snyder said. "That's why I participate. That's why I encourage many people to participate."
Snyder said he would like to see the city hold an open house where residents could learn about city commissions and opportunities to participate.
"If we as the public go to them with things that are important to us, the voices get heard," he said. "Things get added to the vista future projects. It's not that the city doesn't want to do things, but they need help seeing some of those priorities."
Library, Recreation and Cultural Services Manager Emily Duchon said a person does not necessarily have to be on a commission to engage or make a voice heard. She encourages people to make their opinions known over the public engagement surveys.
Duchon is the chair of the arts and humanities commission and the library commission. She said online engagement and hybrid models for commission meetings and public input are the direction of the future. She has observed participation with commissions tapering off in recent years, partially due to the pandemic. The library and the arts and humanities commissions each have three vacant spots.
Duchon said the good thing about being a part of a commission is that one can request meetings to be on a hybrid basis — some meetings in person and some meetings online.
She explained the way we meet and communicate our opinions is changing.
"People can be part of the change," Duchon said. "I think they're evolving, and we need the public to be a part of that — the evolution."