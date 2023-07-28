SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council adopted the fiscal year 2023-24 final budget at its regular meeting Thursday, July 27.

The budget amount of $175,145,445 remains unchanged from the tentative budget approved June 23. Following its adoption, the final budget book will be developed and made available in early October.

