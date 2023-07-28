SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council adopted the fiscal year 2023-24 final budget at its regular meeting Thursday, July 27.
The budget amount of $175,145,445 remains unchanged from the tentative budget approved June 23. Following its adoption, the final budget book will be developed and made available in early October.
The public will be able to access the budget book on the city’s website, at the Sierra Vista Public Library and at city hall. The city's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The council also held a public hearing on the adoption of the proposed property tax levy rate at $0.1056 per $100 of assessed value, which would generate an estimated $382,261 this fiscal year. The rate was adjusted slightly lower than last year due to an increase in valuation of taxable property, so the amount paid by citizens remains the same.
The total revenue is slightly higher than the $379,068 collected last year due to new construction.
Council will take final action to adopt the property tax levy at its Aug. 10 meeting at 5 p.m.
In other business, city council approved:
The donation of four surplus Ford Crown Victoria vehicles to Sierra Vista’s sister city Cananea, Sonora.
The abandonment of two alleyway sections located between Cyr Center and North Garden Avenue.
The granting of utility easements to provide Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and Century Link access for maintaining their utilities on the alleyways being abandoned by the city.
The rezoning of a parcel located on the southeast corner of Kayetan Drive and Elledge Drive from Neighborhood Convenience to Manufactured Home Residence.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone