The Sierra Vista City Council celebrated a milestone at the first meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 13, announcing the city’s bond debt had been repaid.
City Manager Chuck Potucek told the audience that the chief financial officer submitted the last payments for debt services on bonds that were issued in 2008, equivalent to $22.5 million.
Potucek credited the bonds for providing support to a variety of city projects, such as the police station expansion, Fire Station 3 improvements and the tower 3 fire engine purchase.
The bonds were paid off a year and a half early, and will free up at least a million dollars a year that have been directed toward debt service for the city. This would allow for future money to be utilized for ongoing city projects like the master parks plan, street maintenance expenses and payments toward the Public Safety Personal Retirement System.
“A lot of good is going to come out of this in the future,” Potucek said. “It’s nice to have more budget flexibility as a result. A lot of effort went into making this happen.”
Mueller said paying off the debt and its impact would be great for a city whose average budget for the last five years has been $80 million.
The mayor gave credit to the financial management teams for their assistance in reducing the debt.
The council unanimously approved to match $1.5 million with the Land and Water Conservation Grant from the Arizona State Parks and Trails that would allow for improvements to the Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex.
The grant was approved for $1.5 million with a match from the city that would sufficiently cover the cost of the project at $3 million.
The grant would assist with the installation costs of a 150,000-gallon storage tank for water and irrigation at Veterans Memorial Park, as well as providing for new artificial turf at the football field, electrical service upgrades and a new well pump with piping.
Council member Mark Rodriguez said the plan would provide much needed improvements to the park and he looks forward to seeing the football field at the park being used again.
Mueller said the upgrades with this plan would contribute to boosting sports tourism in the city.
In honor of this year’s Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 17, the mayor presented a proclamation to Clea McCaa, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Greater Huachuca Branch.
“Our nation honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as an American who dedicated his life to the fundamental principles of freedom, opportunity and equal justice for all,” Mueller said.
McCaa said there wouldn’t be a parade this year but the organization will be traveling to Phoenix to participate in a parade with King’s son, Martin Luther King III.
Mueller said despite no parade this year, service to the community is important.
McCaa mentioned there would be a cleanup event to gather trash, hosted by members of NAACP Youth and students from PPEP TEC High School alongside Martin Luther King Boulevard next to Veterans Park at 1 p.m. on Monday.