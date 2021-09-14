Sierra Vista City Council unanimously approved a proposed increase for sewage connection fees Sept. 9 after the council previously passed a resolution to declare 60-day public record for the fee increase on the week of June 17.
According to Chief Finance Officer David Felix, the increase is because there has been no adjustment or connections fees since 2009 when fundamental changes had been made to the sewage plant. Also, he said that construction costs in the past 12 years have gone up substantially.
Felix said the proposed rate increase should be in effect now and phased it in a three-year period by a 20 percent per year increase.
“These increases are based off the Arizona construction costs index from 2009 to 2021,” he said.
Mayor Rick Mueller asked for clarification regarding who would have to initially pay for the fees. Felix said that the fee increase does not apply to current homeowners, but to new home development or tenants connecting to the system.
The increase rate will go into effect on Nov. 1.
Council member William Benning called for the resolution for official intent to be reimbursed for certain capital expenditures to be approved.
Felix said the IRS requires that if the city does finance something 30 days after a purchase, that prior to a purchase a resolution would be passed with intent for reimbursement.
As part of the budgeting process in terms of saving money and offering flexibility, Felix stated that financing isn’t completed until the end of the year.
City council member Angelica Landry later introduced the resolution of the memorandum of understanding that involves the Bureau of Land Management, Fort Huachuca and Cochise County with regards to water conservation. The agreement would support the Bureau of Land Management’s resource management plan enacted in 2019.
“There are two primary components to this agreement,” City Manager Chuck Potucek said. “One is a way to define, recognize and evaluate the condition of the river over 14 reaches and to determine whether or not any of them are in a sub measure of distress.”
Potucek said a meeting of the four entities would come together to reach possible mitigation solutions. The agreement does not commit the city to any funds to cooperate with the partners to find solutions for the rivers ,but to work together cooperatively.
Mueller emphasized the importance of the agreement regarding economic viability for the benefit of Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista and Cochise County.
“We need to continue to monitor the issues along the river and this is a way to be involved with the three other major agencies,” Mayor Mueller said.
Before unanimously reaching a 6-0 agreement passing the resolution, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray thanked environmental attorney Sarah Ransom for attending the agenda work session meeting and being able to support the agreement.
“I think the first step to solve any issues and come up with solutions and mutual agreement is to be able to sit at the table and talk to each other in a civilized manner,” she said.