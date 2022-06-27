SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council unanimously approved the city's 2022-23 fiscal year tentative budget at the council meeting on Thursday.
Before the council approved the resolution, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray thanked Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough and staff for their hard work in putting together and presenting the budget plans.
"As I mentioned earlier, it's almost harder when you have more funds to deal with to decide where they're going to go and how to allocate them," Gray said. "You've done an amazing job at balancing everyone's needs and wants, and I appreciate it."
The yearly budget is based on estimates and projections. According to Arizona state law, cities are not allowed to spend more than the amount stated in the approved budget.
According to the budget documents, the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) tentative budget is proposed at $204,211,165, a 76.5% increase from the fiscal ear 2021-22 (FY22) budget of $115,711,558. The revenue is generated from a variety of sources including sales tax, property taxes, grants, user fees and state-shared revenue. With a fiscally conservative approach on city spending, the city is focused on long term goals and addressing challenges in the community, officials said.
The increase in revenue is not substantially new revenue, but rather projected funds based on grant applications and bonds for the Phase 2 Schneider Electric Project.
The city of Sierra Vista applies for a myriad of grants each year with the money allocated to police, fire and medical services, along with public works and community development.
The projected FY23 budget could fluctuate depending on grants the city receives. Forty percent of the year's budget is an estimate based on the grants awarded. There will be a 187% increase from the previous fiscal year's budget of grants, totaling $81,440,339 in 2023. Potential Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) could represent a $44 million grant. A number of other grants are also considered, including Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) and National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA).
A notable increase from the previous year to this year's budget includes the city's sales tax. There is a 20% projected change from $20,919,252 in 2022 to $25,130,907 in 2023.
According to the budget documents, the city voted to raise its sales and use tax in the fiscal year of 2016 by 0.2%. The city's tax package contributes about 12% of the city's total revenue. The city relies on a Retail Privilege (sales) tax for a large percentage of revenue raised through the City Sales Tax package.
"The city isn’t reinventing the wheel for this year’s budget,” said Yarbrough. “As always, we are seeking grant revenue to stretch local taxpayer dollars further and achieve city council’s strategic leadership plan priorities. Currently, one-time federal grant monies are available, and we are competing for a portion of those funds to help make Sierra Vista a better place to live and work and reduce the burden of infrastructure needs on our taxpayers.”
Yarbrough explained that diversifying Sierra Vista’s economy is a long-term goal and has been included in several prior two-year strategic plans.
"For the past several years, Sierra Vista has been working to change the environment to encourage economic diversity," she said. "Some projects include enhancing the municipal airport, which began in 2013 with a revised Airport Master Plan. Implementation of plan recommendations have included earthwork to expand buildable acreage, which has piqued the interest of investors, including federal partners. The airport will see further development in the coming year with new, energy-efficient runway lighting and terminal improvements."
Part of the strategy involving economic diversification includes the Phase Two of the West Fry Boulevard/North Garden improvement project where a more attractive environment would allow for small business expansion and development, encourage local spending and increase tourism.
Yarbrough explained that the FY23 budget is emphasizing water and energy savings; infrastructure development, revitalization and repairs; airport enhancements for economic development; and parks facilities improvements. The parks improvements include implementing the recently approved Parks Master Plan.
The city also is working to increase sports tourism by attracting sports tournaments, which leads to a positive economic impact with regards to generated revenue. The Parks Master Plan and the completion of the Avenida Escuela expansion would allow for additional sports tournaments in the area.
The city's budget development principles have remained unchanged.
"Department managers and directors embrace the same fiscally conservative mindset as the City Manager’s office," Yarbrough said. "To that end, staff puts forth realistic department budgets that seek to fund projects critical to key operations and strategic goal initiatives."
On Thursday, July 28, there will be a public hearing on property tax along with the resolution to approve the final budget.