The Sierra Vista City Council unanimously voted 6-0 for the resolution that would allow for the expansion of the redevelopment area for the West End project on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Director of Community Development, Matthew McLachlan, read the staff report before the city council and audience members during the meeting.
“The West End not only has historic significance but also greatly contributes to our civic identity as a gateway district to our community,” he said.
He said public private partnerships are a proven and effective approach to community and economic development and that the city council’s approval of the expansion would allow for new partnerships to form with the West End project.
In 2017, 23 acres were designated along Fry Boulevard as part of the initial project. The following year, 29 additional acres also became part of the plan. This will be the second time an expansion has been approved for the West End Redevelopment Area project.
The expansion will extend the boundary of the redevelopment area and encompass all commercially zoned properties west of North First Street. This will include 162 parcels and 111 acres of property.
McLachlan said that a comprehensive study was completed by the county’s environmental consulting service, Stantec. The study consisted of an objective analysis providing statutory criteria defining what constitutes as a blighted area.
Factors that were looked at as part of the study for the expansion plan included building age and condition, parcel size and shape, pedestrian vehicular access, sewer availability, flood plain and vacancy status.
“The study finds that a significant number of parcels are vacant or underutilized and have potential to support new community-serving uses such as housing, retail and entertainment spaces,” McLachlan said.
He added there are some gaps in infrastructure that would need to be addressed as part of the redevelopment planning process.
On Oct. 27, the West End Commission held a meeting discussing the elements of the West End Partnership program with the general public and property owners.
“There was acknowledgement on the need for further city involvement revitalizing the West End and carrying out additional capital projects,” McLachlan said.
McLachlan said that during the meeting there was a call for property owners to be proactive about maintenance and have them band together to become a more vibrant part of the community by better coordinating business hours and leaving lights on later in the night.
He mentioned that the owner of 143 Street Tacos shared his experience how the grant from the West End Partnership program benefited his business and occupied a long-standing vacancy.
Councilmember Angelica Landry said she loved the study, breakdown and the analysis of the plan and how great of a need this project is.
“I think it’s going to be a great way to provide more opportunities to those in the area and to beautify our city and to meet a lot of the different goals,” she said. I’m really hopeful that a lot of the property owners will see this and kind of get the ball rolling.”
Councilmember William Benning thanked McLachlan and his staff and said he remembered the meetings they had a few years ago discussing the West End redevelopment project and the pushback they encountered.
He said there’s been a huge change in businesses coming forward to be a part of the project.
“We have people going from food trucks to smaller businesses now to bigger businesses,” he said.
He said watching the growth that has happened in the West End in the last 4 years has been amazing and he wants to let people know to wait and see the changes that will happen a year from now.
“This is the change people been asking for so I’m real proud to be a part of it,” Benning said. “I’m proud watching you all do your jobs.”
Councilmember Mark Rodriguez mentioned that the term ‘blight’ being used to describe the entire West End has been misconstrued and hasn’t been taken lightly.
“There are some obviously some blight areas, some blight buildings but the West End is a great place,” he said. “There’s some beautiful homes. A lot of people take care of their property. Unfortunately, there is some property that hasn’t been taken care of for a long time and that’s why these changes needed to happen.”
Mayor Rick Mueller said at the meeting that there’s has been lack of investment in the West End area over the last couple of decades and that this plan has been a part of a continuous 20-year effort. He said that there have been additional ADA requirements for safety, fire and upgrading electric as part of issues being resolved business by business for the area.
“It won’t necessarily be a year from now, it’ll probably be a couple of years from now where we’ll look back and say what else do we need to do to make sure that area is able to maintain itself without additional government help,” Mueller said.