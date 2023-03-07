SIERRA VISTA — To strengthen their relationship with the community, the City Council held their first meet and greet of the year at the Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
This event gives people in the community the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with a council member about a question, comment or concern.
Council member Angelica Landry said, “I really hope that people are able to come and talk to us and meet who their council members are and hopefully make them want to get more involved in things going on in the community.”
Executive Vice President of American Southwest Credit Union Ron Curtis said it is a refreshing opportunity to have a civil conversation about an idea with a council member. Curtis also said the diversity within the council and the community help bring in more ideas.
The meet and greet also gives businesses the chance to network and connect with other council members to help people get the resources they need.
According to Joseph Aldous, a project manager for General Dynamics, this meet and greet helps with workforce development. The company can connect qualified people to the right jobs.
“It helps develop a pipeline for younger people to see work opportunities,” Aldous said.
The City Council plans to hold a meet and greet every month at the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce. For information about the day and time of the event visit the chamber of commerce website.
