SIERRA VISTA — When you drive down Fry Boulevard in any direction, you can see the city of Sierra Vista is encompassed by the panoramic views of the Huachuca, Mule, Dragoon and Whetstone mountain ranges.
Founded in 1956 and with a population of more than 45,000, Sierra Vista is a young city that has never had an actual downtown.
Up until now.
Efforts have been initiated to develop a downtown core over the last couple of decades with ideas merging from the public and civic leaders. Some of those ideas have recently come to fruition as part of the goal outline drawn for the city’s Vista 2030 plan along with the ongoing West End Redevelopment Project.
The collective vision for the West End Redevelopment Project and the future of the city is vividly clear: New uses on empty lots, high quality residential opportunities with increasing property values and renovated, vibrant buildings.
Revitalization efforts The West Sierra Vista Partnership program was created in 2018 as part of the momentum to boost improvements among western portion of Fry Boulevard, a section of the city that has seen dramatic changes and upgrades like new sidewalks, light posts and newly-planted trees.
The program has allocated $50,000 per year to allow businesses and property owners to tap into as part of revitalization efforts and creating the image for Sierra Vista’s new downtown core.
The grant money can be utilized to enhance a property’s building structure, exterior architecture, signage, creation of outdoor seating for the establishment or mural art on the buildings, all possibilities aimed to enhance the aesthetics of Fry Boulevard while boosting the economic engine for the city. From 2018, the grant program has devoted $146,545 to assist small West End businesses with improvements.
“It’s the oldest building stock in town and often times there are certain improvements that are needed to not only make it useable, but present a more visually appealing image,” said Matt McLachlan, director of community development.
He explained that recreating Fry Boulevard as a traditional main street is the best chance at success in terms of fulfilling the community desire for an authentic, walkable shopping and dining environment.
The Urban Infill Incentive district policy is another incentive program that was created to expedite permits, waive permit fees for businesses and encourage redevelopment of vacant and underutilized properties.
Grants available However, some businesses have been reluctant to take advantage of the opportunity for grant assistance the city has provided. The owners of Baker’s Dozen said they wouldn’t pursue a grant due to the fact they do not own the property. The owners of Jackson’s Deli have mentioned they were not happy with the construction disrupting their business and did not favor the plans for the city’s construction project to create a downtown. Many small businesses in the West End redevelopment area have mentioned there’s been an increase in health inspections at their establishments.
Cochise County Public Information Officer Camila Rochin responded in an email statement stating that the Cochise County Health Department health inspection increase is not because of the construction. She said the frequency of inspections is based on the establishment’s risk, and that the county has a Delegation Agreement with the Arizona Department of Health to conduct routine inspections of food establishments according to the 2017 FDA Food Code.
Carmen Neuman, who owns Furbabies Pet Bakery, a business in the West End redevelopment area, said she was unaware the city offered a grant assistance program. She mentioned she would call the city to get information for possible grant assistance in the future.
Two establishments during 2021 took the opportunity to apply for grant assistance, including Jaguar Fitness, which has recently opened near Circle K. J’s Kitchen, formerly a food truck next to JV’s Boba, also received a grant last year. About 16 business establishments have applied for and received grant assistance.
“We’re pretty maxed out in terms of what we can do to incentivize investment on the West End,” McLachlan said. “In addition to that, we obviously are focused on capital projects to enhance the public realm.”
McLachlan said you can’t compel a business to take a grant.
“It’s a matching grant,” he said. “We don’t cover 100% of the costs of the project. They have to open their wallets as well and meet us halfway.”
A possible roadblock Multiple business owners in the West End redevelopment area are leasing their commercial spaces from property owners for an indefinite period of time, which could potentially limit what improvements they can add to the location.
Business owner Marvin Kouza of Julie and Sammy’s 33 Flavors Ice Cream Parlor previously utilized grant assistance in 2019 that improved signage and added flowerpots to his storefront. He said he also wanted to have an exterior paint job completed, but said the landlord of his current business space, Paul Ash Management Co. in Tucson, wasn’t cooperating.
The Herald/Review reached out to Paul Ash Management Co. for a statement, but did not receive a response.
Kouza explained the property management company is aware of the grant program, but said it doesn’t want to contribute any time or money. Kouza has a recent proposal to present to the landlord for outdoor seating, but said it has gone nowhere.
“I feel like it’s not fair because when my lease expires in two years, all that time, effort and money I’ve put into it is gone,” he said. “I might lose it.”
Landlords that don’t reside in Sierra Vista own multiple buildings on Fry Boulevard. Paul Ash Management Co. owns three buildings within the West End redevelopment area. These buildings have multiple vacant storefronts with former signs of businesses that cease to exist.
Kouza said the initial construction phase of the redevelopment project did hurt his business financially, with the main entrance temporarily blocked off by roadwork.
He said he would like to see the property he’s leasing go through similar renovation work like Tiffany Plaza had with new windows, the parking lot repaved and artwork painted on the building.
Kouza said small businesses could be in the same situation as him by holding back on applying for assistance due to the fear that the investment in the business could fail to provide a return.
“If a business owner owned the building and the business, I could see them taking advantage of the grant program, he said. “It makes sense. They’re investing in themselves.”
McLachlan said that to compel property owners to reinvest in their property is a business decision.
“We would hope that maybe they’ll take another look at Sierra Vista, particularly when the streetscape project is done, and maybe that will create a more optimistic outlook that will incentivize them to maybe get them on board and reposition the property to have more success,” he said.
McLachlan said he won’t stop communicating with the goal to eventually convince the property owners to invest in their properties.
4-D Properties of Tucson owns the commercial properties that house the Circle K, 143 Street Tacos and the West End Pawn and Gun Shop. The property management company has been supportive and positive about the project.
Looking ahead for the West End
The West End Commission is collaborating with Leisure and Library Services to focus on conducting special programs and events at the West End. There are plans to have a groundbreaking ribbon-cutting ceremony for the celebration of the new West End on Saturday, April 30.
McLachlan said they won’t be actively marketing the redevelopment expansion area that was approved in November by the City Council until the latest draft amendments to the West Sierra Vista Redevelopment Area plan are approved.
He mentioned there will be gradual improvements over the next five to 10 years.
“It’s ultimately up to the private sector to drive the future of the West End,” McLachlan said.
There have been no applications yet for the entertainment district.
Phase One of the West End Redevelopment Project is expected to be complete by the end of March, with forthcoming improvements being completed on North Garden Avenue as part of the next step.
A shared perspective Joyce Aguilar, who recently opened J’s Kitchen at the West End, leases her space but made improvements for her business in 2021.
She plans to purchase the building she leases. She said spending the money on improvements was vital as part of being a business owner.
“You have to upgrade,” Aguilar said. “You have to constantly have that mindset where you need to evolve and reinvent yourself all the time because the times are changing every year, there’s something new that’s coming out. You have to adapt.”
She said more small businesses at the West End would add extra identity to the town.
“If all you have are national chains, then what is different from every other place?” she said.
She explained there needs to be more local businesses to give the city a personal setting while connecting with the livelihood of workers.
She said she would like to see more colors, lights, diversity and businesses growing at the West End and said small businesses should take advantage of the grant program to promote growth. She said her example of starting J’s Kitchen has created appreciation from the public and increased her customer base.
While putting a portion of her funds toward exterior paintwork and furnishings at her new location, it took Aguilar two weeks from the time she got the lease on J’s Kitchen and filed paperwork with the city to receive grant assistance approval.
“The appearance of the restaurant and the ambience is very necessary,” she said.
She added there’s no better way to enhance the area and represent the connection between Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista.
“It’s an accomplishment for the city and the small businesses,” she said. “It’s a collaborative effort. It’s about time.”