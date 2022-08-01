Purchase Access

The city of Sierra Vista is taking a new, innovative approach with holiday festivities this year. The annual Christmas lighting event will feature an ice rink at the Veterans Memorial Park.

The city received a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism that will cover the cost of the projected 3,000-square-foot ice rink for its annual Christmas event later this year. 

