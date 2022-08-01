The city of Sierra Vista is taking a new, innovative approach with holiday festivities this year. The annual Christmas lighting event will feature an ice rink at the Veterans Memorial Park.
The city received a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism that will cover the cost of the projected 3,000-square-foot ice rink for its annual Christmas event later this year.
Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Laura Wilson wrote the grant and plans to operate the ice rink in operation from the date of the Christmas tree lighting through the new year.
"I applied for a grant with the main focus of providing a production activity that would be as a catalyst for the support of local businesses," she said. "So really looking for a draw."
The city had a donation account with enough money to rent a synthetic ice rink back in 2018. Along with the annual Christmas lighting in the park, the ice rink that was set up by a Tucson company turned out to be a huge success.
Last year the city partnered with the Chamber of Commerce with changing the parade route, which led to a two-day Christmas event in the center of Veterans Park. The city investigated different grant opportunities as a way of test-driving the idea of having a real ice rink.
"How do you go to Florida in December and ice skate?" Wilson said. "How do you go to downtown Phoenix and ice skate? We've seen these things around and we knew that the community loved the idea, and they were tweeting it out. People were coming in from the surrounding communities just for this little fake ice rink we had in the park for one day."
Now that the funding has been awarded, the city has to write a request for proposal and put the bid out.
Wilson is hoping to find a good partner that will help with the design and size.
"What we're hoping is that it's popular enough to where I'm able to make some revenue recovery for it and also start to work outside with finding sponsorship for the future so we can bring it back," Wilson said.
Sierra Vista continues to find innovative approaches in bringing new features to their annual events. Last year the Kiwanis Club allocated money from fundraising to purchase a 20-foot synthetic Christmas tree to put in the park as part of the tree lighting event during the first week of December. The plan is to keep adding more sections each year to the tree and eventually reach a height of 35 feet.
Wilson is planning to work with the marketing department to help gain the attention and attraction of communities throughout Arizona, as well as neighboring states that would serve as a draw for visitors. Tourism would support bars, hotels and retail establishments in Sierra Vista.
"We'd love to bring in our neighbors during these times and invite them to enjoy these features," she said. "It'd be kind of cool to be known for doing something really cool around the holidays.
"We're challenging ourselves every day in every single thing we do to make sure we're leveling up a little bit every day, and I think it's starting to become very noticeable."
Wilson said that the grant awards have a direct and indirect benefit that the city looks for, and that there could be incredible support from the community.
As tourism increases, it suits the objects of the economic department with help from parks and recreation.
"Thinking about parks and recreation and economic development, sometimes people wouldn't see how they intertwine, but they are very closely knit," Wilson said.
"It's fun to be able to help set conditions that it aligns with some people. They can see opportunities and watching how they use their creative energy to bring things into town. We love that. We just love Sierra Vista. It's a great place to live."