SIERRA VISTA — If a federal grant totaling nearly $19 million the city is applying for is accepted, the improvements the city will roll out would significantly change the look of Sierra Vista’s streetscapes, many of which have sat neglected for years.
City officials have their fingers crossed that the U.S. Department of Transportation will give them the green light on two Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants that would pave the way for a pair of shared-use paths, one along State Route 90, the other along SR 92, and another for a lengthy West End street improvement project.
If the funding comes through, sections of the upgraded paths will take on a stunning new look, resembling the “smart city” appearance currently rolling out in many urban environments across the country that optimizes new infrastructure with smart technologies.
With a preliminary cost of $6.8 million, the initial shared-use path would encompass an approximately 2.2-mile stretch from Seventh Street to Campus Drive on SR 90. Utilized by pedestrians and bicyclists, city engineer Bryce Kirkpatrick said the proposed 10-foot wide asphalt path would be in ADA compliance and include several waist-high solar bollards and three “smart” benches with a vertical screen wired for WiFi — also usable as a charging station — that would be powered by an overhead solar panel.
“This is part of the ‘smart city’ movement now being incorporated in a lot of cities,” said Kirkpatrick. “It’s a neat, sleek look designed to improve the quality of urban life.”
One “smart” bench would be installed mid-block at Seventh Street and Coronado Drive and another at Coronado and Campus drives.
The second shared-use path — from Buffalo Soldier Trail to Kachina Trail on SR 92 — would be approximately a mile long. The third “smart” bench would be installed mid-block as well.
Kirkpatrick said the project would be designed in-house and is hoped to be completed in the fall of 2024.
The second RAISE grant totaling $12 million is earmarked for West End streetscape improvements. It would transform West Fry Boulevard from an auto-oriented thoroughfare to what the city says will be “a safe, multi-modal street for the West End.”
Those improvements include all of Garden Avenue as well Fry Boulevard to Buffalo Soldier Trail and Carmichael Avenue to Seventh Street.
“The vision is to make this area more of a downtown district,” said Kirkpatrick.
If ADOT OKs the funding, Kirkpatrick said the project would start this summer and would take about two years to complete.
Two additional projects are also in the works, but Kirkpatrick said the application process won’t be initiated until July. The include:
The installation of about 4,500 feet of sewer main line at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, which would replace the airport’s current septic system. It would include a lift station and 11 manholes with a preliminary cost of $3 million.
Chip sealing and partial pavement replacement projects for all of Seventh Street, Fry Boulevard, Wilcox Avenue and Buffalo Soldier. The two-to-three year project has a preliminary price tag of $35.8 million.
