SIERRA VISTA — If a federal grant totaling nearly $19 million the city is applying for is accepted, the improvements the city will roll out would significantly change the look of Sierra Vista’s streetscapes, many of which have sat neglected for years.

City officials have their fingers crossed that the U.S. Department of Transportation will give them the green light on two Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants that would pave the way for a pair of shared-use paths, one along State Route 90, the other along SR 92, and another for a lengthy West End street improvement project.

