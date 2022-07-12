On July 14, the city began accepting letters of interest from Sierra Vista residents who are interested in filling a City Council vacancy created by the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray on Monday.
Gray submitted petitions to run for mayor on Monday and has been qualified to appear on the General Election ballot in November. She resigned her current seat on the City Council to run for mayor, which is required by state law.
Community members may submit letters of interest to fill the remainder of Gray’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2024. Letters and any supporting materials can be submitted from through 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. The letters must be submitted via email to Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAz.gov or delivered personally to City Hall at 1011 N. Coronado Drive.
The letters must contain the following information:
The applicant’s name, address, and telephone number
A statement of what the applicant considers to be their qualifications for serving on the City Council
Reasons why they would like to serve on the City Council
A notarized statement attesting that they are a qualified elector of the city and have lived in the city continuously for a one-year period prior to the date of application. A form for this statement is available from the City Clerk upon request.
Anyone with questions regarding the required documentation may contact City Clerk Jill Adams at 520-439-2145 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, public information officer, city of Sierra Vista