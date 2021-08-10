SIERRA VISTA — After an unprecedented year of challenges and opportunities, city of Sierra Vista leaders gave an update to the public Tuesday morning during its annual Spotlight Breakfast at Cochise College.
Attendees relished in the chance to reconnect in-person with colleagues and business acquaintances after almost 18 months of Zoom calls and telework before hearing from Mayor Rick Mueller, City Manager Chuck Potucek, Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough and a panel discussion featuring Community Development Director Matt McLachlan, Parks, Recreation and Library Director Laura Wilson and Economic Development Manager Tony Boone.
Mueller kicked off the event with a reminder that COVID-19 is still lurking and continues to impact the community. He asked those who are able and willing to get vaccinated to help prevent the mandates and shutdowns that occurred last year.
“There’s no excuse,” he said. “It’s the best way to get back to normal.” He asked the group to encourage friends and neighbors to get the shot, but above all to be kind and respect other people’s opinions, which he said has helped Sierra Vista weather the pandemic better and recover faster than other areas of the state.
From there, the mayor spoke about several different projects the city has recently undertaken, including the two primary focal points of the spotlight event — the West End revitalization and an ongoing effort to boost sports tourism in the city.
Although the city is embarking on several large projects, Mueller stressed that the city is spending its funds wisely.
“We’ve been very frugal with your tax dollars,” he said, adding that the city is working with several partners and communicating with the public to ensure those projects are headed in the right direction.
His comments were echoed throughout the breakfast by other city staffers who explained how developing city parks and infrastructure will lead to more sporting events coming to the area and boosting the local economy.
“All of the projects are linked together,” said Boone. Officials said they plan to set the conditions for growth with the various projects and enhance the quality of life for those who might decide to move to the area after visiting.
Along with detailing the numerous projects the city is working on over the next several years, city officials also discussed some of the challenges presented during 2020, many of which were unsurprisingly related to the pandemic.
Potucek spelled out some of those issues, including the troubled Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, the ever-present need to maintain city streets and employee hiring and retention.
He said the PSPRS fund is starting to see a turnaround after years of bad investments, but the issue with finding money to fund street repairs continues to grow as more cars go electric or hybrid, thus reducing gas tax funds that are typically used to maintain roads.
As far as hiring and retention, he said the city is working to produce homegrown talent by working with Cochise College and other local partners.
“This is going to be an issue for many years to come,” he said.
However, the overall tone and message from the spotlight breakfast remained positive. The city has taken in more funds than it expected during the pandemic as people stayed close to home and shopped online or locally, and it is looking to invest those dollars back into the community, including $40 million over 10 years for the city’s parks in order to attract more events and more revenue to the area.
So far, the city has already witnessed some large economic impacts, and officials want to see them continue.
“$40 million is a big price tag, we know that,” said Wilson. But she referenced a slide that showed those investments were already reaping significant financial benefits.
“This is working,” she said.