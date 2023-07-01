SIERRA VISTA — The bleachers of the new Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex behind the Rothery Educational Center were packed as nerf footballs sailed through the crowd.

And the throng of people jammed along the fence fronting eight blue lanes of the 400-meter lined track who came to celebrate the grand opening of the facility with five artificial turf soccer fields — along with outdoor lighting at 17 sports fields, basketball and tennis courts — seemed to stretch in length by the minute.

