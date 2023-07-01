SIERRA VISTA — The bleachers of the new Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex behind the Rothery Educational Center were packed as nerf footballs sailed through the crowd.
And the throng of people jammed along the fence fronting eight blue lanes of the 400-meter lined track who came to celebrate the grand opening of the facility with five artificial turf soccer fields — along with outdoor lighting at 17 sports fields, basketball and tennis courts — seemed to stretch in length by the minute.
With music blaring at a full throttle pitch from 3-foot high loudspeakers that could rival a rock festival at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, the city’s traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sports facility was anything but traditional.
Despite the blistering 98-degree heat, the city of Sierra Vista threw one heck of a block party that filled the state-of-the-art complex. It will open up a world of recreational activities and create year-round tournaments for out-of-town participants.
The celebratory party drew close to 450 people eager to see the facility’s unveiling.
In a city where everyone at the party seemed to know everyone, the event felt more like a family affair than an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
And in a way it was.
From the Buena High School football team, youth flag football players and city and state officials to local residents, the city turned out in droves to cheer, applaud and welcome the ultra-modern complex that once housed the Apache Middle School sports facility, which lifelong residents like Mayor Clea McCaa grew up with.
“This is where I ran track in high school back in the day,” said McCaa. “It was just a dirt track back then. Now look at it. Not just the track, but the whole fantastic package. We got one heck of a crown jewel of a sports complex.
“Who would ever have thought something of this caliber was possible in Sierra Vista?”
Laura Wilson certainly did.
Creating a sports complex of this caliber had been a long-running dream for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Library director.
“This has been spinning around in my head for a long, long time,” she said.
How long is a long time?
“Like 21 years,” she said. “When you raise your kids here, work for the city and are really invested in a great place like Sierra Vista, things have a way of spinning around in your head that give you ideas to try to create something equally as great. What you’re seeing here today — this facility, the community enthusiasm — it’s just awesome.”
Sierra Vista, she said, wanted this complex for a long time.
“You have to know your community,” she added. “You build for the future based on your community’s wants and needs. It’s really simple.”
Thanks in part to a $1.5 million land/water conservation grant from the National Park Service that helped fund the complex with its 1,600-seat bleachers, Wilson also credited Schneider Electric Co. for more than just the physical work it put into building the facility.
“They understood our vision for not only what we as a city wanted, but also what the community wanted,” she said. “They got it right.”
It didn’t take long for the new field to be put to the test.
Moments after Wilson, McCaa and National Park Service Southeast Arizona Group Superintendent Matthew Carroll gave their celebratory speeches, Sierra Vista’s youth ran onto the field and took charge.
In a well-designed, play-action pass play that could have been drawn up by former Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers, a flag footballer took off from the 10-yard line, zigged left, zagged right, looked up and hauled in a 35-yard strike that took him all the way to the end zone for the first of many touchdowns to come at Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex.
