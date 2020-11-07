Sharc Financial Consulting of Sierra Vista abruptly closed its doors permanently on Oct. 29, surprising many Sierra Vista residents who used the company to manage their finances.
Reasons for the closure weren’t available. The Herald/Review reached out to Sharc on three occasions prior to Oct. 29, but Sharc declined to comment.
Sierra Vista landlord Dianna Fisher learned about Sharc’s closure through two tenants who are developmentally disabled and used Sharc to manage their finances.
Fisher said her tenants received a letter from Sharc dated Oct. 7, announcing the closure while providing a Social Security phone number for their clients to contact.
“Sharc pays their utility bill, rent and takes care of their food stamps. I have two gentleman who are disabled and they’re calling me because they don’t know who’s going to pay their bills,” Fisher said.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Sharc, which was located at Suite 219 in the Vista Business Park complex off Fry Boulevard, had been in business for 12 years. Sharc wasn’t required to report its closure to the Better Business Bureau since it was not accredited by the bureau.
Jennifer Lakosil, interim director of Cochise Health and Social Services, said Sharc was an “organizational representative payee for Social Security benefits.” She said Cochise Health and Social Services does not have oversight over financial consulting companies like Sharc.
The Social Security Administration’s webpage provides details on its “Social Security’s Representative Payment Program” program.
According to the webpage, companies such as Sharc “appoint a suitable representative payee (payee) who manages the payments on behalf of the beneficiaries,” for those who aren’t able to manage their Social Security or Supplemental Security Income payments.
According to Patricia Raymond, SSA regional communications director, “A payee must be aware of the individual’s current day-to-day needs (i.e., food, clothing, shelter, medical expenses and personal items) and use the benefit payments to meet the beneficiary’s needs.”
Fisher, the landlord, recounted going to Sharc’s office to inquire about a rent check for one of her tenants after it wasn’t received.
Fisher said when she asked the Sharc manager about the rent check, the manager waved her off, saying she was preoccupied with a pile of checks that still had to be processed and Fisher’s inquiry needed to wait.
Fisher isn’t the only one concerned about Sharc’s abrupt closure. John Williams, also a landlord in the Sierra Vista area, has eight tenants who used Sharc for their finances.
On Oct. 28, Williams went to a bank to deposit a Sharc checks that provided rent funds for his tenant, Tina Roman. The check was written by Sharc on Oct. 20. However, Williams was unable to deposit the check. The bank teller told him Roman’s account with Sharc had been closed.
Roman said she didn’t receive any notice of Sharc’s closure or her account being closed. Roman found out through Williams, who said that he’s prepared to contact the Attorney General’s Office regarding Sharc.
Raymond said that the appointed payee of Social Security benefits or SSI payments, whether an individual or organization, must inform the SSA immediately of “any event or change that affects the payee’s ability to fulfill the responsibilities of being a payee.”
Raymond did not confirm if the Sharc manager had reported Sharc’s closure to the SSA, saying that “Privacy laws preclude us from providing specific information about payees.”
Raymond said, “In general, when a representative payee no longer manages the payments on behalf of individuals, they must return any conserved funds to SSA.”
Roman, who’s been a Sharc client for six years, is frustrated. “(I’m) upset. ‘Cause the fact that I can’t do nothing ... I can’t pay any of my bills,” said Roman.
Manx Russell, also a Williams tenant and a Sharc client for 12 years, said he had issues with how Sharc managed his finances. Russell said Sharc failed to allocate funds for his electricity bill for five months and that Gonzales wouldn’t provide him with a copy of his ledger.
“For 12 years, I’ve been asking for a copy of my ledger and I’ve never gotten one,” said Russell.
In an Oct. 28 news release, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced an additional $7 million has been allocated from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund for rent assistance for renters and landowners. However, the $2 million that’s been reserved by the administration for aid from the Arizona Department of Housing’s “Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance” program requires applicants to provide documentation of their financial hardship relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to be applicable for the program.