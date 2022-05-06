COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College hosted its first districtwide Cinco de Mayo event on May 4. The event featured presentations on the history of the holiday — the Mexican forces' victory over the French imperial army in la Batalla de Puebla in 1862 — along with live dance performances from Douglas Unified School District and Alma Dolores International Dance Centre.
The Herald/Review sat down with event organizer and Cochise College Spanish instructor Jessamyn Snider to learn more about the inspiration behind this year's event.
Herald/Review: Can you give me a rundown about why Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in Mexico and why it's sometimes misunderstood to be an "independence day" celebration?
Jessamyn Snider: Cinco de Mayo is a commemoration of la Batalla de Puebla, the Battle of Puebla in 1862. This battle was between Mexican forces and the French imperial army.
The Mexicans were the underdog as they were greatly outnumbered and out-equipped. The Mexicans were victorious in this battle, but the French occupation of Mexico lasted until 1867.
The victory was important not only to Mexico, but also other countries throughout Latin America as it was a beacon of hope in a world struggling between monarchy and democracy and was instrumental in curbing French occupation in the Americas.
H/R: Why host this event at the Sierra Vista Campus, Douglas Campus and online?
JS: The goal in hosting this event in multiple modalities and locations is to best accommodate a wide audience.
H/R: Why were the guest speakers and live entertainment chosen for this event?
JS: Ricardo Pineda is the (Mexican) consul for our area and has a deep understanding of the history, economics, and culture not only of the area, but also Mexico in general. Dr. Carmona Gomez is a specialist in the history and politics of Mexico and the United States, and has worked as a member of the congressional advisory cabinet in Mexico.
Local groups dance groups Douglas High School Folklórico, Paul Huber Middle School Folklórico and Alma Dolores International Dance Centre were chosen to proudly showcase local talent and traditions important in the community.
H/R: Where did the funding for this event come from? What was the budget?
JS: This event is supported by the cultural events budget through the Liberal Arts Department. The goal of this budget is to provide quality cultural events for students, employees and the community that deepen our awareness of local and global communities and topics.
Due to COVID we have been very limited on what we were able to do for cultural events. We decided that we wanted to run a large event using the leftover funds that would be accessible on both the Douglas and Sierra Vista campuses and promote cultural awareness.
The college would like to hear from the public regarding suggestions of future events. If you would like to suggest an event or a topic for consideration, please contact Virginia Pfau Thompson on Sierra Vista campus (thompsonpfauv@cochise.edu) or Jessamyn Snider (sniderj@cochise.edu) on Douglas campus.
H/R: Overall, what do you hope the community took away from this event?
JS: We hope the event will be informational and enjoyable for all who attend, and that they may come away with a deeper understanding of this commemorative event, as well as various traditions important in the local community and in Mexico.