SIERRA VISTA — Bentley Rojas is being recognized as Cochise County’s first 2022 baby.
The son of Daisy and Zeke Rojas of Douglas, Bentley weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.
He came into the world at 5:32 a.m. at Canyon Vista Medical Center after putting his mother through 11 hours of labor.
While Bentley was born less than an hour after a baby girl, the parents of the first infant did not wish their newborn to be named in the Herald/Review.
“To respect the wishes of the parents of the baby girl, we decided to honor Bentley as Cochise County’s first 2022 baby,” said Alexis Ramanjulu, Canyon Vista spokeswoman. “We’re thrilled that two healthy babies were born in our facility.”
Each family will receive a basket of gifts from Canyon Vista, Ramanjulu said. The baskets contain stuffed animals and an assortment of baby items, as well as candles and gifts for mom.
“Bentley is my third baby, and he was the most difficult birth of the three,” Daisy Rojas said. “My contractions started at 6:30 last night, and he was born at 5:30.”
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
Natalie Fiore, a Canyon Vista labor and delivery nurse and clinical nurse leader, said it’s not uncommon for third babies to be put moms through a long labor.
“This was a natural delivery with no pain medications, and the mother was very strong,” she said. “He is a healthy baby boy with a lot of hair.”
After leaving Canyon Vista, Bentley will be going home to older brothers, Robin, 9 and Charlie, 1, and two doting grandmas, Maricete Rojas and Carmen Medina, both Douglas residents. “We showed the boys a video of their little brother, and Charlie started laughing," said Daisy, who said her family wanted the newest member to arrive in 2022.
Daisy said her whole family wanted a New Year’s baby, and were thrilled to learn that Bentley arrived in 2022.
“He’s an exact replica of his two brothers,” Zeke Rojas said of his new son.
Daisy agreed.
“My niece said I copy and paste my kids,” she laughed.