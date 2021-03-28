The Cochise College Art Club aims to unite the community through designing and painting one of the concrete structures in the garden behind the Sierra Vista Public Library as part of the city’s Arts and Humanities Commission’s project to renovate the area.
“We want to tie in the community, the nature and the area,” said Dee Rojas, an elementary education major at the college and member of the Art Club. “So just tie everything together that makes Cochise County as beautiful and diverse as it is.”
Cochise College art instructor and club advisor JenMarie Zeleznak said the project allows students to see how they can positively impact the community through art.
“I think it’s important to get students out into having real-life experiences of being part of something larger than themselves,” said Zeleznak in an email. “As the community was such an integral part of the completed ceramic murals that are going up in the garden, the Cochise College Art Club is honored to be a part of the building up of a community space — a place where residents will gather and feel a sense of civic pride.”
The club is comprised of nine members, students and community members, with three student officers. Members said they hope to inspire the community with this project and to encourage them to celebrate the creativity of the community.
“For the most part, it’s to tie in the library, to make it inviting,” said Joe Bos, a fine arts major. “You know you want the colors to be, of course, Arizona, but at the same time you want it to be inviting. You want people to come over here and say ‘well we just got our books, let’s go take a seat out here (and) enjoy the weather.’
“Hopefully, by that time the hummingbirds will be back all the natural foliage will be exploding, so it’s an incentive for people to not only read but to come outside.”
Zeleznak said the club is aiming for a more abstract design for the structure, inspired by the surroundings of its location.
“The Art Club was inspired by native subjects and the site-specific location of the structure,” said Zeleznak. “Their designs engage more of an abstraction of representational things rather than realism. This allows for an openness and playfulness to the design and interpretation.”
Zeleznak said while there isn’t an overt theme to the structure’s design, one of the messages the club wants to highlight is unity.
“We were focused on unity of the structure overall — which I believe happens through abstraction and transition from wall to wall, also through color relationships as someone might navigate the structure or see it from multiple sides at once,” said Zeleznak. “We were influenced by the library itself and our surrounding flora and fauna that we experience on a regular basis but that is also a prominent part of the surrounding area.”
Art Club member Ruth O’Donogue said another goal was to renovate the space.
“We wanted to make it a gathering space and bring some brightness to it,” said O’Donogue, a general studies major. “Especially, because this time right now, we really have been so isolated. So when everything is calmed down and we can all gather again, it will be a nice place for people to come and have picnics and whatnot.”
Zeleznak said the club hopes to get the community involved by hosting an event at which members of the college body and the community can partake in painting rocks to decorate the perimeter of the completed structure and the surrounding foliage.
While the event’s date hasn’t been finalized, Zeleznak says the club is aiming to host the event at the end of April in the afternoon.
Zeleznak said the club has been working with the commission on this project.
“I spoke with the Art Club’s officers prior to the semester starting about the possibility of seeing this project through and we discussed it as a whole club during our first meeting of the semester,” said Zeleznak.
Art Club president Juanita Howard said the process of designing and painting the structure has been collaborative.
“It’s totally collaborative, we really work on it all together,” said Howard. “That’s what has been really great about it. Because everybody has their strengths and their confidence levels, so we try to work with whatever people want to do and what they feel able to do.”
Rojas hopes the community will enjoy the piece once it’s finished.
“I hope it makes people more acceptable of art, becoming more connected to the area,” said Rojas. “‘Cause you don’t really see that in the city a lot. That mural on Buffalo Solider (Trail) is the first one I’ve ever seen.
“I hope people in the city just learn to appreciate it and enjoy it, and maybe want to dive deeper into the art culture in general.”
Pat Bryan, secretary of the Art Club, hopes the community will find the finished area inspiring.
“I hope that they find that the structure (is) relaxing, some place that they can come in the back of the library and have a spot of relaxation and inspiration,” said Bryan. “Just something that’s unusual and just adds more to the lovely setting here at the library.”
Zeleznak said while this structure is the only project the club has at the moment, she hopes to keep the door open for future collaborations with the commission and the Sierra Vista Public Library.
“The library has already suggested a few things they had in mind regarding letting the Cochise College Art Club take lead on in upcoming semesters,” said Zeleznak. “I hope to continue to have the Art Club involved in these collaborations and opportunities each semester going forward.”