SIERRA VISTA — By all rights, Charlie Bear should probably be dead.
Four years after suffering a near-fatal heart attack, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker, who was 60 pounds overweight and smoking three packs of cigarettes per day, said he believes he came back from the dead in a hospital bed.
People die every day, some as quick as a hiccup.
Especially from heart attacks, the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Miraculously, Bear — who is now 70 — survived what he said was a life-changing experience, one that many rushed to hospitals from heart attacks don't have.
Still, it was a rotten way to start 2020 when Bear felt difficulty breathing. An embracing numbness suddenly seized him from his shoulders to his hands at his Kateyan Street home around 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.
"It wasn't the way I wanted to start the new year," he joked, something he does regularly now. "Sure, I thought it might be a heart attack, but I never had any heart issues, my heart wasn't racing, and I wasn't in any pain at the time."
Bear isn't alone when it comes to not feeling any direct pain while undergoing a heart attack. The CDC says about one in five heart attacks is silent and can cause severe damage, including death.
Watching TV when the numbness took hold, he said at first he didn't think much of it.
"I thought I'd sleep it off," said the 12-year U.S. Navy veteran who regularly ran 5K races in the service. "But the numbness was becoming worse, and then I was suddenly in pain."
He managed to get to his computer — "it was as far as I could walk" — Googled his symptoms and quickly realized he was indeed having a heart attack.
His girlfriend immediately called 911.
That's when Bear said things didn't begin the way he had hoped.
"Apparently, the message wasn't relayed to the paramedics that I was having a heart attack," said Bear. "Somehow they were told it was a non-emergency. They didn't have their lights or sirens on after they loaded me up. When they suddenly realized what was going on, they said 'Oh my God, he's having a heart attack,' quickly put an oxygen mask on me and raced to Canyon Vista Medical Center."
That — along with five physicians attending to him the second he arrived — probably helped save his life. Three stents were placed into Bear's arteries.
He still can't remember if he was out for minutes or for hours during the operation, but he's pretty sure he was in some type of dead zone.
"It was nothing like the movies," he recalled. "There were no shadowy figures, no visions of past, present or future lives, wormholes or bright lights or anything like that. When I woke up, it was like any other morning, except there was a nurse who said. 'Welcome back. You must have something important to do or say here.' "
For Bear, being alive and squeezing every precious second out of this life is just part of the importance of being here now.
Down to 135 pounds, he is trim and fit. He has changed his diet, stopped overeating and sticks to a fitness routine as religiously as a monk. He walks 3,000 miles per year — 4 to 6 miles 365 days per year — and is on four heart medications he has never skipped taking.
A former Navy journalist, he is writing a book about his ordeal.
He said he has never felt better, physically as well as emotionally.
"I pulled through, and I've changed a lot," he said. "I think faster and more clearly, I'm more positive than I ever was as well as more motivated."
Because he walks often with his dogs, he began designing leashes and recently started Bear's Custom Dog Leashes out of his home.
"I wasn't afraid to die when I was going through this," he said, "or dying now. I've been through it. I just want to thank everyone — the Fry paramedics, the doctors and nurses — for bringing me back.
"Dying, I found out, is really pretty easy. It's the living that's the challenging and the harder part."