SIERRA VISTA — A milestone has been reached by the Sierra Vista Community Gardens as it will celebrate its 10-year mark this month of making an impact on those it serves.
Treasurer and one of the founders of the gardens, Rebecca Hillebrand, said the organization is renaming its garden in honor of the passing of Cynthia Newlon.
"When we learned that, we thought 'how can we honor them,' " Hillebrand said. "We suggested we could maybe rename this garden, 'The Cynthia Newlon Community Garden.' "
From its very beginning, the Newlon family has rented the space on Wilcox Drive for the community gardens at a cost of $1 per year.
There are only two founding members left at the Sierra Vista Community Gardens, Hillebrand and Rosemarie Burke.
Presently, the garden has five towers, five wooden raised garden beds, three in-ground garden beds, a pollinator herb garden and multiple fruit trees on property that is harvested by gardeners.
A project for a memorial sitting area dedicated to former member Pearl O'Neill has recently been finished. A prominent gardener in the area, O'Neill passed away at 105 last year. O'Neill and Hillebrand created one of the first gardens at the location.
Hillebrand said the reason the organization renamed itself the Sierra Vista Community Gardens is due to the potential of another garden being created in town that could become a 501(c)(3). The Sierra Vista Community Gardens would act as an umbrella organization for that potential new garden.
"That hasn't happened yet, but I would really like to see that we possibly find a group in another part of town that would be interested in providing the space and providing the help to get that going," she said.
Hillebrand said the garden beds have almost reached full capacity, but she's content with the fact that more people are gardening and that interest has increased in the last couple of years.
"Anything that builds community is important," she said, celebrating a quiet place for people to get their hands in dirt while promoting a healthy activity.
"To have our old friends show up, and look around and see how much we've grown and know how much we've appreciated all of the support," she said. "We've gotten tremendous support over those 10 years."
President of the community gardens, Dennis Sands, moved to the area from Oregon 2½ years ago and got involved with the gardens. He became president of the organization in January.
"I've had gardens for years, never thinking that I would be able to garden in Sierra Vista," he said.
After taking a master gardener class, Sands learned about the community garden and contacted Hillebrand to sign up to have a raised garden bed.
"It's a great opportunity for people that don't have a garden area really to still be able to indulge in raising their own vegetables," he said.
Sands has always felt connected to the soil from tending a massive garden at his Nebraska home during childhood. He feels the younger generation has never had the chance to get their hands in the dirt. With a community garden, Sands said it provides that opportunity from people who can share information and provide tips to newbie gardeners.
Sands said he observed the enjoyment of young students involved with gardening practices at schools in Oregon, which allowed students to watch their plants grow and flourish.
"I just think we need a better transition," he said. "I would like to see the high schools offer an elective course in gardening and they could spend a couple of hours at the garden every week and plant."
Despite growing up poor, Sands said his childhood home was never short of food due to having a massive garden. The storm cellar of his childhood home always had canned vegetables prepped by Sands and his mother.
"A community garden, I just always felt, is a great asset to the community," he said. "It brings people together. They learn to share knowledge and they're raising something that benefits people."
An open house at the Cynthia Newlon Community Gardens (Sierra Vista Community Gardens), 300 E. Wilcox Drive, will be held April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.