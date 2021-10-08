If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Household treasures free for the asking will be available at the Cochise Family Advocacy Center’s Community Giveaway, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lori’s Place, part of the center, 214 E. Tacoma St.
Loads of items will be available, and they are all free.
Executive director Anne Thrush said the organization gets many donations, and the staff try very hard to pass those along to their clients. However, once in a while the donations get ahead of the clients, and the staff gets overrun with stuff. Since the items were donated, they would like to pass that along to anyone who might need something of what they have.
“Over the years we’ve accumulated a lot of stuff, so I decided that instead of this stuff just sitting here, waiting on someone, I said, ‘Why don’t we do a community giveaway?’ And everyone that works here was excited and on board,” Thrush said.
The list is fairly extensive. They have everything from crockpots to microwaves, from toys to televisions, from clothing to craft supplies, and they are all available at no cost. She even has an entire pallet of dog food, which was donated by Horse’n Around Rescue.
“We have a couple of bicycles,” Thrush said. “Just things that we feel folks in the community here could probably benefit from, things that they could potentially use that they maybe don’t have the budget to purchase them.”
Though items are gently used, they are all clean and in working order. Everything is on a first-come, first-served basis, Thrush said.
Lori’s Place provides services to victims of violent crimes, including men, women or children who have been assaulted or sexually assaulted or raped, or are victims of domestic violence.