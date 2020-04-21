SIERRA VISTA — COVID-19 and other factors have caused wrinkles in the city’s Strategic Leadership Plan 2020-2021, placing some of its goals on hold.
The majority of the goals outlined in the city’s Strategic Leadership Plan 2020-2021, are on schedule and moving forward, Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough told City Council members on Tuesday at a work session.
But at least 10 goals outlined in the plan are paused, either affected by the pandemic or other factors that have prompted city officials to change direction.
The strategic plan lays out several goals that city officials hope to have completed by June 2021. They are outlined in four sections — engage, enhance, empower and enjoy.
Some of the on-hold plans include: Identifying partners, and developing plans to address homelessness, mental health, and affordable housing where feasible; implementing Phase 1 of the Fry Boulevard and N. Garden Avenue streetscape improvement project; partnering with chambers of commerce and other organizations to create and implement a plan that encourages shopping locally; and evaluating solutions to create a space for small business incubation on the West End.
According to information provided by the city, the first issue concerning homelessness is affected by financial issues hamstringing Good Neighbor Alliance.
The Cochise Continuum of Care is organized and chaired by the Executive Director of the Good Neighbor Alliance. But the latter is no longer with the organization and as of February, the city learned that Good Neighbor Alliance was unable to continue with the interim executive director because of funding challenges.
Additionally, the regular monthly Continuum of Care meetings are temporarily on hold until the coronavirus pandemic passes, city officials said.
The goal implemented to create a small business incubation in the West End, was aimed at attracting more merchants from Sonora — the vision was a Sonoran Mercado — to the fledgling area. The idea was key for some soldiers and their families on Fort Huachuca who cannot travel to Mexico, city officials said.
However, a private concern is planning on doing something similar at The Mall of Sierra Vista. The concept in the mall includes several different Mexican businesses to provide authentic products to the local market. According to city officials, the mall management “has been very supportive.”
City officials also said, “The estimated opening has shifted to the right as the owner works through the challenges of cross border trade, but the effort looks promising especially in a mall struggling with occupancy.”
Meanwhile, some of the goals that are still on target include encouraging citizen participation in the 2020 Census through the complete count committee, developing and implementing a community-wide social media feedback strategy, reducing response times to emergency incidents by 25%, and completing a master plan for development of a sports complex.